The Backcheck: Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Bruins

Getting in on the forecheck immediately, Brandon Hagel helped force a turnover below the Bruins goal line before Kucherov found Point all alone in front, allowing his linemate to fire a shot past Linus Ullmark for his 18th goal of the season.

Boston was able to answer right back 4:21 later with Trent Frederic scoring a power-play goal right in front of the net to even the score at 1-1.

There was plenty of pace in a first period that saw Tampa Bay record 13 shots on goal, but they would go to the locker room in a 2-1 hole after a shot from the point from Charlie McAvoy snuck its way through traffic and was redirected on the way to the net before beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with 5:04 remaining in the period.

Not long after the middle frame began, the Bolts found themselves trailing 3-1 when Frederic scored his second goal, throwing a puck towards the goal that went off a skate in front and snuck into the back of the net just 1:49 into the second.

But the Lightning kept fighting and made it a one-goal game when their MVP of the season scored his 28th of the year with 12:07 remaining in the period.

Following a battle along the boards inside the Boston zone, the puck made its way toward the net before Kucherov lifted the stick of Brandon Carlo to steal the puck and fire a shot past Ullmarkto make it 3-2.

Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, the Bruins weren’t done fighting either as David Pastrnak gave Boston an immediate answer and restored the two-goal lead just 30 seconds after the Kucherov goal.

Through the adversity of the game, Kucherov continued to dazzle with some incredible plays, none greater than his assist on Point’s second goal of the night that got the Bolts back within one.

Taking a pass from Hagel as they crossed into the offensive zone, Kucherov made a beautiful move through his legs to get around Hampus Lindholm and put a backhand pass right on the tape of Point, who made no mistake and fired home his 19th goal of the year to make it 4-3 with 4:07 left in the second period.