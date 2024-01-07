The Backcheck: Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Bruins

Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's loss over the Bruins

By Chris Krenn
The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out their three-game road trip with a 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bolts finished the trip with a 1-2-0 record with the lone win coming Thursday night at Minnesota.

Tampa Bay had a near perfect start to the game when Brayden Point opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the contest with Nikita Kucherov picking up the assist.

TBL at BOS | Brayden Point forces a turnover to take the early lead

Getting in on the forecheck immediately, Brandon Hagel helped force a turnover below the Bruins goal line before Kucherov found Point all alone in front, allowing his linemate to fire a shot past Linus Ullmark for his 18th goal of the season.

Boston was able to answer right back 4:21 later with Trent Frederic scoring a power-play goal right in front of the net to even the score at 1-1.

There was plenty of pace in a first period that saw Tampa Bay record 13 shots on goal, but they would go to the locker room in a 2-1 hole after a shot from the point from Charlie McAvoy snuck its way through traffic and was redirected on the way to the net before beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with 5:04 remaining in the period.

Not long after the middle frame began, the Bolts found themselves trailing 3-1 when Frederic scored his second goal, throwing a puck towards the goal that went off a skate in front and snuck into the back of the net just 1:49 into the second.

But the Lightning kept fighting and made it a one-goal game when their MVP of the season scored his 28th of the year with 12:07 remaining in the period.

Following a battle along the boards inside the Boston zone, the puck made its way toward the net before Kucherov lifted the stick of Brandon Carlo to steal the puck and fire a shot past Ullmarkto make it 3-2.

Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, the Bruins weren’t done fighting either as David Pastrnak gave Boston an immediate answer and restored the two-goal lead just 30 seconds after the Kucherov goal.

Through the adversity of the game, Kucherov continued to dazzle with some incredible plays, none greater than his assist on Point’s second goal of the night that got the Bolts back within one.

Taking a pass from Hagel as they crossed into the offensive zone, Kucherov made a beautiful move through his legs to get around Hampus Lindholm and put a backhand pass right on the tape of Point, who made no mistake and fired home his 19th goal of the year to make it 4-3 with 4:07 left in the second period.

Brayden point puts the Bolts within one

Entering the third period trailing by one, Tampa Bay surrendered another goal early when Morgan Geekie scored his eighth of the season just 1:35 into the third to make it 5-3. The Bolts still had plenty of time left in the game, but failed to score another goal with Jake DeBruskadding an empty-net goal before Charlie Coyle scored on a breakaway to wrap up the 7-3 loss for the Lightning.

The Bolts fell to 19-17-5 on the year with a road record of 8-12-2. The team will return home for a critical, four-game homestand against Los Angeles, New Jersey, Anaheim and Minnesota.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Brayden Point scored his team-leading fourth game-opening goal of the season and added a second goal near the end of the season period.

- Point has scored a goal within the first 60 seconds of a game four times in his career, tied with John Tucker for the second-most in Lightning franchise history. Only Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos (5 each) have more.

- Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists for his ninth three-point game of the season, tied with Jack Hughes and David Pastrnak for the most in the NHL.

- Kucherov is back on top of the NHL leaderboard for scoring with 67 points on the season (28-39—67).

- Kucherov recorded his 492nd career assist and passed Vincent Lecavalier to take sole possession of the fourth-most assists in Lightning franchise history.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “The penalties hurt us early, kind of took a little wind out of our sails. We got ourselves back. I don’t know, it was a weird game. A lot of weird pucks going into the net. That second one goes off Pointer’s stick. You saw some of these goals. I thought we only gave up three shots in the third. One is an empty-net breakaway. One is a snapped-stick breakaway. The bottom line is it was a 4-3 game going into the third and they found a way to take advantage of their three shots and we couldn’t do the same.”

Jon Cooper | Postgame 1.6.24

- Brandon Hagel: “We tried to come back and we just kept giving up goals. We’ve got to be able to respond a little bit better than that and carry the momentum over instead of making mistakes and making it harder on us.”

- Calvin de Haan: “It seems like the chances they got, they just went in the net. At the end of the day, sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. We can’t blame our goalie on those. It’s a team effort out there. There will be some video and some stuff we can build on.”

Krenner’s Three Stars

1. Trent Frederic

2. Nikita Kucherov

3. David Pastrnak

Lightning Look Ahead

- Tuesday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Thursday, January 11 vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Saturday, January 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

