The Backcheck: Bolts can't overcome rough second period, fall to Flames

The Tampa Bay Lightning concluded their five-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.
As has been the case for the duration of the road trip, the Bolts struggled in the second period and were outscored 3-0 in the middle frame. Over the course of the five-game trip, the Lightning were outscored 12-0 in the second period.
And despite scoring twice in the final 20 minutes, the three-goal deficit was too much to overcome with the Flames adding one additional goal in the third to secure the 4-2 win.
After 20 minutes of scoreless hockey to start the game, Calgary got three consecutive goals from A.J. Greer (2:30), MacKenzie Weegar (6:17) and Yegor Sharangovich (7:00), while outshooting Tampa Bay 12-10 in the second period.
The Bolts got on the board 4:10 into the third period when Nikita Kucherov did a nice job to force a turnover on the forecheck and sent the puck to the slot, where Brayden Point was waiting to quickly fire home his 14th goal of the season.
Not shortly after, the Lightning found themselves right back in the game when Steven Stamkos netted his 15th goal of the year just 1:30 after Point made it a 3-1 game.
With Tampa Bay on the power play, Kucherov sent a pass to the slot for Point that was redirected and shot up into the air. Tracking the puck the whole way, Stamkos quickly leapt into the air, caught the puck, laid it down and hammered a slap shot past Dan Vladar for his 400th career power-play point.