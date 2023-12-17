The Backcheck: Bolts can't overcome rough second period, fall to Flames

Suddenly, the Lightning were back within one goal and still had 14:20 remaining in regulation to work with.

Tampa Bay continued to push for the tying goal, but fell back into a two-goal hole with 8:18 remaining when Connor Zary snuck a shot short side past Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Calgary a 4-2 lead.

That would be the final goal of the contest, sending the Bolts back to Tampa with four points earned on the five-game trip. The Lightning dropped to 14-13-5 on the season with a road record of 6-10-2.

Victor Hedman returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury and logged a team-high 24:41 time on ice with three shots, one hit and two blocked shots.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Nikita Kucherov picked up two assists for his 15th multi-point game of the season.

- Kucherov has eight points over his last four games with three goals and five assists.

- Kucherov’s 52 points (20G, 32A) are the most among all NHL skaters.

- Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal and became the 64th player in NHL history to record 400 career power-play points.

- Stamkos has scored five goals over his last two games and is up to 31 points (15G, 16A) on the season.

- Brayden Point scored one goal and extended his point streak to four games.

- Point now has 34 points (14G, 20A) in 32 games this season.

- Calvin de Haan recorded a season-high four blocked shots.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper on the five-game road trip: “I’m disappointed in the road trip. You come out here. It’s a long way to go and a lot of days to come away with four points. We left points on the table, but in the end, it comes down to puck management. We’ll go through video with them, and they’ll watch their shifts and stuff like that, but some of the decision making we’ve made on this trip has been tough and it’s cost us. Giving up three goals in a game is too much, let alone three goals in four and a half minutes. It’s tough to get points when you’re doing that.”

- Victor Hedman on the five-game road trip: “You’re going to go through tough times in this league. We’ve just got to get back to playing the right way. We’re not doing that. Even the game we won against Edmonton; we don’t win that game if Vasy doesn’t stand on his head. It’s just a matter of us getting back to what works and we know we have it in us. We’ve just got to make the right plays at the right time.”