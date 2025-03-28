The Backcheck: Fast start helps ignite Lightning win in McDonagh’s 1,000th NHL game

Another play by Lightning defenders made it 2-0 shortly after. Defenseman JJ Moser accepted a pass at the top of the offensive zone before sliding the puck to captain Victor Hedman in the left faceoff circle, where the latter zipped a shot through the glove of Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka to make it 2-0 Lightning on the team’s fourth shot on goal 4:20 into the game.

The Lightning cushioned their early lead with an onslaught of goals in period two.

Rookie Gage Goncalves made it 3-0 with his redirection in front of the net 5:05 into the middle frame, and a Kucherov backhand shot on the rush extended the lead to 4-0 near the game’s midway point.

Utah pulled Vejmelka for backup Jaxson Stauber after the 4-0 goal.

Guentzel’s second goal of the night came with 2:06 left in the second period, this time on a power play after he skated to the front of the net from the right side and scored on a shot to the far post for his 36th goal of 2024-25.

An Oliver Bjorkstrand one-timer from the slot in the final minute capped a four-goal period to create a 6-0 advantage through 40 minutes of hockey.

Point added his own milestone to an already successful night, scoring the 300th goal of his NHL career by batting a puck out of mid-air 8:59 into the third period for a 7-0 lead.

"I've played with some really good passers, obviously Kuch in particular. So I've gotten a lot of good passes, and I was lucky enough to put 'em in the net,” Point said. “It's a cool accomplishment, something I never really thought I'd do, but yeah it’s really cool.”

Bjorkstrand closed the scoring with his second goal of the night and fourth point in his last four games. The forward buried a shot from atop the circles with five minutes left in the game to make it 8-0.

Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and three assists on a night goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 25-save shutout, tying him for the league lead in shutouts (six) this season.

"Obviously we scored a lot of goals,” Hedman said, “but giving up one (goal) in two games, that's a recipe for success...I'm super proud of these guys, the way they've defended through these last two games."