The Backcheck: Fast start helps ignite Lightning win in McDonagh’s 1,000th NHL game

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps Thursday's victory over Utah

Backcheck - 1920x1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh helped ignite a fast and furious start for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game on Thursday, one that ended as a resounding 8-0 victory over Utah Hockey Club.

McDonagh didn’t wait long to celebrate 1,000 games, needing only 90 seconds of hockey to help set up teammate Jake Guentzel on the 1-0 goal.

McDonagh threaded a pass to Nikita Kucherov near the right post, and the latter’s shot created a rebound chance for Guentzel to pound home on the left side of the net 1:30 into the game.

"It definitely took some of the nerves away,” McDonagh said of getting a point early. “I was definitely a little nervous, more than any other game. Our start was phenomenal, and I'm happy to chip in whenever I can.”

Ryan McDonagh on playing in his 1000th NHL game

Another play by Lightning defenders made it 2-0 shortly after. Defenseman JJ Moser accepted a pass at the top of the offensive zone before sliding the puck to captain Victor Hedman in the left faceoff circle, where the latter zipped a shot through the glove of Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka to make it 2-0 Lightning on the team’s fourth shot on goal 4:20 into the game.

The Lightning cushioned their early lead with an onslaught of goals in period two.

Rookie Gage Goncalves made it 3-0 with his redirection in front of the net 5:05 into the middle frame, and a Kucherov backhand shot on the rush extended the lead to 4-0 near the game’s midway point.

Utah pulled Vejmelka for backup Jaxson Stauber after the 4-0 goal.

Guentzel’s second goal of the night came with 2:06 left in the second period, this time on a power play after he skated to the front of the net from the right side and scored on a shot to the far post for his 36th goal of 2024-25.

An Oliver Bjorkstrand one-timer from the slot in the final minute capped a four-goal period to create a 6-0 advantage through 40 minutes of hockey.

Point added his own milestone to an already successful night, scoring the 300th goal of his NHL career by batting a puck out of mid-air 8:59 into the third period for a 7-0 lead.

"I've played with some really good passers, obviously Kuch in particular. So I've gotten a lot of good passes, and I was lucky enough to put 'em in the net,” Point said. “It's a cool accomplishment, something I never really thought I'd do, but yeah it’s really cool.”

Bjorkstrand closed the scoring with his second goal of the night and fourth point in his last four games. The forward buried a shot from atop the circles with five minutes left in the game to make it 8-0.

Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and three assists on a night goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 25-save shutout, tying him for the league lead in shutouts (six) this season.

"Obviously we scored a lot of goals,” Hedman said, “but giving up one (goal) in two games, that's a recipe for success...I'm super proud of these guys, the way they've defended through these last two games."

Victor Hedman on Bolts getting a big win in McDonagh's 1000th game

Multiple members of the Lightning said postgame that defense has been a focus, and they liked that part of their game on Thursday.

"We had the big lead there but kept defending, guys kept doing the right things in the third period,” McDonagh said. “That's a group that's committed to one another and willing to do what it takes all the way to the finish no matter what the score is.”

Forward Yanni Gourde’s two assists made him one of four Bolts to finish with two points, joining Hedman, Guentzel and McDonagh.

The Lightning are now 42-25-5 and close a three-game homestand on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL (Goal, 3 assists)
  2. Ryan McDonagh, TBL (2 assists)
  3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (25-save shutout)

