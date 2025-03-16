The Backcheck: Dominant second period highlights Bolts' win over Bruins

After the Tampa Bay Lightning finished Thursday’s shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with just 20 shots on goal, multiple members of the Lightning locker room shared postgame that they needed to spring more pucks toward opposing goalies.

They took that message to heart during Saturday’s game in Boston, hitting the 20-shot mark before the second period was over at TD Garden to help salvage their three-game road trip with a 6-2 regulation win over the Bruins.

“It’s huge. Going into a road trip, if you can come out with one point, that’s not a good road trip,” Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh said. “So, coming out with three (points) is great. It was a good win for us to bank and go home with.”

A focus on racking up shots on goal was especially evident in the second period, when Tampa Bay outshot the Bruins 20-0 and scored three times to pull away from the home team and snag their first win in four games.

Saturday marked the first time since Dec. 2, 2000 (Detroit Red Wings) that Tampa Bay has held a team shotless for an entire regulation period. The Lightning ended Saturday with a 39-12 advantage in shots on goal.

“It had to happen,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We had I think 15 shots 5-on-5 last game, which is clearly not enough. But tonight, we played desperate. We played a smart desperate tonight. We got the lead and even though they tied it, we had the mentality to come out and lean on ‘em in the second, and we did. Proud of the guys tonight because we needed this one tonight, and they pulled through.”

The Lightning are now 38-23-5 after the win, which saw another quick start on offense.

Lightning captain Victor Hedman buried his rebound chance near the left post for a 1-0 lead 2:22 into the game. The Lightning had a majority of the opportunities early in the first period before a push by Boston, which tied the game with 4:02 left in the frame.