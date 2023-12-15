The Backcheck: An eventful win in Edmonton

Tampa Bay finished the first period with a 15-7 shot advantage, but the struggles in the second period continued with the Oilers winning the special teams battle in the middle frame and outscoring the Bolts 3-0 over that 20-minute span. Darnell Nurse made it 2-1 with a shorthanded goal at the 1:23 mark of the first before Connor McDavid (7:20) and Zach Hyman (10:02) both scored power-play goals to make it a 3-2 game going into the third period.

The Lightning surrendered 23 shots against in the middle frame, a single-season high for shots allowed in one period.

But despite the lopsided second period, the Bolts entered the third needing only one goal to get the game tied up. Instead, they went on to outscore the Oilers 5-1 in the final 20 minutes to secure a massive two points on the road.

Leading the way, Stamkos got the game tied 3-3 at the 6:48 mark of the third with a beautiful goal, batting a rebound out of midair with his feet below the goal line and beating Skinner to the short side for his second goal of the night.

Almost exactly six minutes later, another star stepped up for Tampa Bay, with Nikita Kucherov collecting the puck in the neutral zone and skating into the Edmonton zone one-on-one with Cody Ceci.

Putting the puck into the skates of Ceci, Kucherov continued to push forward and got back to the puck right near the top of the crease before beating Skinner five hole for his 20th goal of the season.

Less than two minutes later, the captain completed his hat trick to put the Lightning up 5-3 with 5:58 remaining in regulation. Taking a pass across the neutral zone from Conor Sheary, Stamkos skated into the Edmonton zone, slammed on the breaks and whipped a quick shot off the right post and into the back of the net for his 13th goal of the year and 12th career hat trick.