The Backcheck: An eventful win in Edmonton

Edmonton didn’t quit despite the multi-goal deficit and made it 5-4 with 2:22 remaining when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins redirected a shot from Evan Bouchard past Vasilevksiy.
But 49 seconds later, Anthony Cirelli iced the game with his eighth goal of the campaign, an empty-net tally, to make it 6-4 with 1:33 remaining.
Putting the cherry on top, Stamkos added an empty-net goal with 6.1 seconds remaining to complete his first career four-goal game. Additionally, Kucherov recorded the primary assist for his 30th helper of the season, making him the first NHL player to hit the 50-point mark.
The Lightning’s stars stepped up in a big game without Victor Hedman in the lineup and Tampa Bay moved to 14-12-5 on the season with a road record of 6-9-2. They will conclude their five-game road trip Saturday night with a game against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Bolts by the Numbers
- Steven Stamkos became the 20th player in NHL history to score 200 power-play goals and just the seventh player to do so with a single franchise.
- Stamkos recorded his 12th career hat trick, the most in Lightning franchise history. He’s the sixth active player with 12 or more career hat tricks.
- Stamkos scored the first four-goal game of his career, joining Chris Kontos and Martin St. Louis as the only players in Lightning franchise history to do so.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy made the second-most saves of his career with 53 and improved to 5-4- 0 on the season.
- Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists to become the first NHL skater to reach 50 points this season.
- Kucherov became the fourth active player to record 50 points in 30 or fewer games.
- Kucherov reached the 20-goal mark in 30 games or fewer for the second time in his career. Steven Stamkos is the only other player in Lightning franchise history to do so multiple times.
- Conor Sheary collected two assists in his first game since November 7.
- Calvin de Haan skated in his 600th career NHL game.
Bolts Quotes
- Steven Stamkos on Andrei Vasilevskiy: “Without him, that's not even a game, so I think we give all the credit to Vasy tonight.”