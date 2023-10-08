Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

The goal was Jeannot’s second of the preseason, while Raddysh picked up his team-leading third assist and Merela collected his fourth point, tied for the most among all Lightning skaters.

“The kid's gotten better with every game,” said Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper after the game. “He looks more comfortable out there. The big thing is, you look at the puck battles and he wins them.

“Sometimes when you're a little bigger, you can put yourself in those positions to win those battles. He's got a big body. You have to be able to use it and he does. He's definitely going to make decisions tough on us.”

Florida evened the score with 8:26 left in the first period with Ryan Lomberg firing a wrist shot from just inside the blue line that got past Johansson to make it 1-1 with the Panthers on the penalty kill.

Just over five minutes later, the Bolts regained the lead after a Florida turnover ended up on the stick of Conor Sheary and he sent a pass to the slot for Cirelli, who made a nice move to the backhand to beat Bobrovsky and grab the 2-1 lead with 2:59 left in the first.