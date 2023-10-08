Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

The 2023 NHL Preseason is officially over.
The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their preseason with a 5-2 record after a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena behind 27 saves from Jonas Johansson and goals from Tanner Jeannot, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point.
The Bolts got on the board early in Sunrise when Waltteri Merela sent a backhand pass to the point for Darren Raddysh, who hammered a slap shot towards the net that got redirected by Jeannot and past Sergei Bobrovsky 2:37 into the game.