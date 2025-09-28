Lightning reduce training camp roster by 22

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 22 today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 32 players remaining on the team’s roster with 20 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
The following players have been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Ryan Fanti (G), Simon Lundmark (D), Scott Sabourin (F) and Steven Santini (D) have been placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.
FORWARDS
Tristan Allard
Cooper Flinton
Brendan Furry
Ethan Gauthier
Niko Huuhtanen
Spencer Kersten
Connor Kurth
Lucas Mercuri
Reece Newkirk
Milo Roelens
Gabriel Szturc
DEFENSEMEN
Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Dyllan Gill
Maxim Groshev
Chris Harpur
Tommy Miller
Matteo Pietroniro
GOALTENDERS
Harrison Meneghin
To view the current Lightning training camp roster, please click here.