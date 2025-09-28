Lightning reduce training camp roster by 22

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 22 today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 32 players remaining on the team’s roster with 20 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

The following players have been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Ryan Fanti (G), Simon Lundmark (D), Scott Sabourin (F) and Steven Santini (D) have been placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

FORWARDS

Tristan Allard

Cooper Flinton

Brendan Furry

Ethan Gauthier

Niko Huuhtanen

Spencer Kersten

Connor Kurth

Lucas Mercuri

Reece Newkirk

Milo Roelens

Gabriel Szturc

DEFENSEMEN

Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Dyllan Gill

Maxim Groshev

Chris Harpur

Tommy Miller

Matteo Pietroniro

GOALTENDERS

Harrison Meneghin

To view the current Lightning training camp roster, please click here.