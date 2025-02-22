Lightning recall goaltender Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse

Tomkins has played in 22 games for the Crunch this season

Tomkins
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Matt Tomkins from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Tomkins, 30, has played in 22 games for the Crunch this season, posting a 9-9-4 record with a .911 save percentage, 2.54 goals-against average and three shutouts. He has appeared in 87 career AHL contests with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, logging a 35-41-10 record with a .902 save percentage, 2.87 goals-against average and four shutouts.

The Edmonton, Alberta, native has played in six career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 season, posting a 3-2-1 record with an .892 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average. Tomkins recorded his first career NHL win with a 23-save performance November 7, 2023, at Montreal.

Tomkins was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023.

