Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cole Koepke from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Koepke has appeared in 11 games with Syracuse this season, tallying three goals and six points to rank tied for seventh in scoring among Crunch forwards. The left-shot winger is one of two Crunch skaters to record both a shorthanded goal and assist this season. Koepke has 17 games of NHL experience under his belt, all coming with the Lightning in the 2022-23 season. He posted his first NHL goal and point on November 13, 2022 versus Washington.

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native has played in 141 career regular season AHL games with Syracuse, recording 32 goals and 67 points. Koepke also played in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch, skating in five games in both 2022 and 2023, registering two goals and six points over those 10 games.

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was selected by Tampa Bay 183rd overall in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Lightning on June 14, 2023.