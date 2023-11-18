Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse

News Feed

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers
Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

Bolts' 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning re-assign forward Waltteri Merela to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win in Chicago
2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

2004 Stanley Cup champs Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards to enter Lightning Hall of Fame 
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks

Recap: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago

Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago
The Backcheck: Blanked by the St. Louis Blues

The Backcheck: Blanked by the Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse
Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 5, Lightning 0
Recap: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Recap: Blues 5, Lightning 0
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Lightning recall D Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment
Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis
Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay Lightning at Monday's practice

Vasilevskiy joins Bolts at Monday's practice
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop second-straight contest at home against Carolina Hurricanes

The Backcheck: Bolts drop second-straight contest at home
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Carolina Hurricanes 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Hurricanes 4 Lightning 0

Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse

Koepke has skated in 11 games with the Crunch this season

Koepke Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cole Koepke from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

Koepke has appeared in 11 games with Syracuse this season, tallying three goals and six points to rank tied for seventh in scoring among Crunch forwards. The left-shot winger is one of two Crunch skaters to record both a shorthanded goal and assist this season. Koepke has 17 games of NHL experience under his belt, all coming with the Lightning in the 2022-23 season. He posted his first NHL goal and point on November 13, 2022 versus Washington. 

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native has played in 141 career regular season AHL games with Syracuse, recording 32 goals and 67 points. Koepke also played in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch, skating in five games in both 2022 and 2023, registering two goals and six points over those 10 games. 

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was selected by Tampa Bay 183rd overall in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Lightning on June 14, 2023.