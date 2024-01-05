Kucherov to represent Bolts at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

NEW YORK (Jan. 4, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced 32 players named to the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Feb. 1-3, as well as the launch of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars. Voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL® App.
The 32 All-Stars named today – 28 skaters and four goaltenders – were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. One Player was chosen from each NHL team.
Below are the first 32 All-Star Players:
Player (All-Star Appearance)
F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)
F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)
D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)
F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)
F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)
F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)
G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)
F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)
F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)
G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)
F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)
F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)
F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)
F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)
F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)
G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)
F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)
F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)
F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)
F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)
F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)
F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)
F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)
D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)
F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)
G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)
A total of 44 Players will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, with each of the four squads comprised of 11 players (nine skaters and two goaltenders). As previously announced, the captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams in the televised Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft during NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1.
The 2024 NHL® All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars – eight skaters and four goaltenders. Click here for player eligibility guidelines.
Online Voting
Online voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and closes on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one Player and a maximum of 12 players per online ballot. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period.
How to vote online:
- NHL.com/vote features interactive ballots available in eight languages – English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish.
- The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices.
X (formerly Twitter) Voting
The 2024 NHL® All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual also features an X (formerly Twitter) vote for the second straight year. The X vote will conclude on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.
How to vote on X (formerly Twitter):
- Each fan post must include the complete hashtag “#NHLAllStarVote” and a Player’s full name, a Player’s X handle or by tagging the Player’s X handle. Only referencing a last name will not count.
- Each fan must have an active and public X account.
- Types of eligible X posts: standalone posts, reposts, reply posts, quote posts
The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.