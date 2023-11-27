Kucherov named NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Nov. 27, 2023) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 26.
SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov, who topped the NHL with 1-4—5 on the power play, placed second in the League with 2-6—8 overall to lift the Lightning (10-6-5, 25 points) to a 2-0-1 week as they extended their point streak to five contests dating to Nov. 16 (4-0-1). He earned the primary assist on Steven Stamkos’ tying goal with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation in an eventual 5-4 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins Nov. 20. Kucherov then assisted on another Stamkos goal as Tampa Bay rallied from a 2-0 deficit for one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 22. He capped the week by tying the Lightning record for points in one game, totaling 2-4—6 in an 8-2 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 24. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has assists/points in five straight games dating to Nov. 16 (4-8—12), currently paces the League with 15 goals (tied), 35 points and 18 power-play points through 20 total appearances this season. He also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play assists (t-2nd; 12), shots on goal (3rd; 92), power-play goals (t-3rd; 6) and assists (t-4th; 20).