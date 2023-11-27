News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning win big in goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's return

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Jonas Johansson, and team D

Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Recap: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

Kucherov named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Kucherov recorded eight points in three games last week

By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (Nov. 27, 2023) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 26.

TBL at CAR | Kucherov records fifth point

SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov, who topped the NHL with 1-4—5 on the power play, placed second in the League with 2-6—8 overall to lift the Lightning (10-6-5, 25 points) to a 2-0-1 week as they extended their point streak to five contests dating to Nov. 16 (4-0-1). He earned the primary assist on Steven Stamkos’ tying goal with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation in an eventual 5-4 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins Nov. 20. Kucherov then assisted on another Stamkos goal as Tampa Bay rallied from a 2-0 deficit for one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 22. He capped the week by tying the Lightning record for points in one game, totaling 2-4—6 in an 8-2 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 24. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has assists/points in five straight games dating to Nov. 16 (4-8—12), currently paces the League with 15 goals (tied), 35 points and 18 power-play points through 20 total appearances this season. He also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play assists (t-2nd; 12), shots on goal (3rd; 92), power-play goals (t-3rd; 6) and assists (t-4th; 20).