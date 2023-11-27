Kucherov named NHL's Second Star of the Week

SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, who topped the NHL with 1-4—5 on the power play, placed second in the League with 2-6—8 overall to lift the Lightning (10-6-5, 25 points) to a 2-0-1 week as they extended their point streak to five contests dating to Nov. 16 (4-0-1). He earned the primary assist on Steven Stamkos’ tying goal with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation in an eventual 5-4 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins Nov. 20. Kucherov then assisted on another Stamkos goal as Tampa Bay rallied from a 2-0 deficit for one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 22. He capped the week by tying the Lightning record for points in one game, totaling 2-4—6 in an 8-2 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 24. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has assists/points in five straight games dating to Nov. 16 (4-8—12), currently paces the League with 15 goals (tied), 35 points and 18 power-play points through 20 total appearances this season. He also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play assists (t-2nd; 12), shots on goal (3rd; 92), power-play goals (t-3rd; 6) and assists (t-4th; 20).