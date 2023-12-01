Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Month

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov produced 2.00 points per game, leading the NHL with 9-19—28 in 14 contests (as well as 3-10—13 on the power play and 73 shots on goal) to guide the Lightning (10-9-5, 25 points) to a 6-7-2 November. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 appearances, including assists/points in each of his last eight outings to close the month (4-12—16). Kucherov produced six multi-point efforts, highlighted by 1-4—5 (Nov. 4 at OTT) and 2-2—4 (Nov. 6 at TOR) in consecutive games. He then matched a franchise record with 2-4—6 (Nov. 24 at CAR), marking the first six-point performance by any NHL player since Dec. 7, 2022 (Tage Thompson: 5-1—6 w/ BUF). Kucherov’s 28 points were the fourth-most in a calendar month in Tampa Bay history, a number he has surpassed two times: in April 2022 (14-17—31 in 16 GP) and December 2018 (9-21—30 in 14 GP). The 30-year-old Kucherov, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19, currently tops the NHL with 15-24—39 overall and 6-13—19 on the power play through 23 total contests this season. He also ranks among the 2023-24 leaders in shots on goal (1st; 111), power-play assists (2nd; 13), goals (t-2nd; 15), assists (3rd; 24) and power-play goals (t-5th; 6).