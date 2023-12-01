Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Month

Kucherov led the League with 28 points in 14 games last season

By Press Release
NEW YORK (Dec. 1, 2023) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Colorado Avalanchedefenseman Cale Makar and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov produced 2.00 points per game, leading the NHL with 9-19—28 in 14 contests (as well as 3-10—13 on the power play and 73 shots on goal) to guide the Lightning (10-9-5, 25 points) to a 6-7-2 November. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 appearances, including assists/points in each of his last eight outings to close the month (4-12—16). Kucherov produced six multi-point efforts, highlighted by 1-4—5 (Nov. 4 at OTT) and 2-2—4 (Nov. 6 at TOR) in consecutive games. He then matched a franchise record with 2-4—6 (Nov. 24 at CAR), marking the first six-point performance by any NHL player since Dec. 7, 2022 (Tage Thompson: 5-1—6 w/ BUF). Kucherov’s 28 points were the fourth-most in a calendar month in Tampa Bay history, a number he has surpassed two times: in April 2022 (14-17—31 in 16 GP) and December 2018 (9-21—30 in 14 GP). The 30-year-old Kucherov, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19, currently tops the NHL with 15-24—39 overall and 6-13—19 on the power play through 23 total contests this season. He also ranks among the 2023-24 leaders in shots on goal (1st; 111), power-play assists (2nd; 13), goals (t-2nd; 15), assists (3rd; 24) and power-play goals (t-5th; 6).

