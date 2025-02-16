Guentzel scores twice to help land Team USA a spot in 4 Nations championship game

Chaos.

That’s one word for the opening moments of Saturday’s 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team USA and Team Canada.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves to fight Team USA and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk on the opening faceoff, the first of three straight fights in the game’s opening nine seconds.

It was the start of an emotional, chaotic clash that ended with a 3-1 victory for Team USA with help from Tampa Bay forward Jake Guentzel, who was named the game’s first star with two goals.