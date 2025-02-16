Guentzel scores twice to help land Team USA a spot in 4 Nations championship game

Lightning forward was named the game's first star

USA-CAN Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Chaos.

That’s one word for the opening moments of Saturday’s 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team USA and Team Canada.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves to fight Team USA and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk on the opening faceoff, the first of three straight fights in the game’s opening nine seconds.

It was the start of an emotional, chaotic clash that ended with a 3-1 victory for Team USA with help from Tampa Bay forward Jake Guentzel, who was named the game’s first star with two goals.

USA vs. CAN | Guentzel nets equalizer for Team USA

Saturday marked the first best-on-best matchup between Canadian and American NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and the players wasted no time in showing their excitement.

Connor McDavid started the offense for Team Canada, making it 1-0 on a breakaway that ended with his backhand shot finding the top corner of the net 5:31 into the game.

Guentzel had the response for Team USA, slipping the puck through Canada goalie Jordan Binnington’s leg pads from the bottom of the left faceoff circle 10:15 into the game.

Dylan Larkin granted Team USA its first lead with 6:27 left in the second period, opting to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush and beating Binnington on the blocker side.

Guentzel’s second goal of the game was into the empty Canada net to make it 3-1. Guentzel now has three goals and four points in two games at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

USA vs. CAN | Guentzel's second of the game ices Team USA's win

Guentzel and Team USA secured a spot in the championship game next Thursday with their regulation win. Team Canada is tied with Sweden and Finland—all with two standings points apiece—after Saturday’s regulation loss.

Canada plays Finland at 1 p.m. in Boston on Monday. Team USA will then face Sweden at 8 p.m.

Scoring summary
First period
CAN 1, USA 0
5:31 Connor McDavid (1) - Drew Doughty, Jordan Binnington

CAN 1, USA 1
10:15 Jake Guentzel - Jack Eichel

Shots on goal: CAN 8, USA 8

Second period
USA 2, CAN 1
13:33 Dylan Larkin (1) - Matt Boldy

Shots on goal: USA 10, CAN 10

Third period
USA 3, CAN 1
18:41 Guentzel (3) - Larkin, Brock Faber - EN

Total shots: CAN 26, USA 23

TBL Player Summary

  • Jake Guentzel (USA): 2 goals, 20:35 TOI, 5 shots, +1, 2 PIMs.
  • Anthony Cirelli (CAN): 13:40 TOI, 1 shot, 5 hits.
  • Brandon Hagel (CAN): 13:52 TOI, 2 shots, 3 hits, 5 PIMs.
  • Brayden Point (CAN): 16:36 TOI, 2 shots.

