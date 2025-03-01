Brandon Hagel named NHL's Second Star of February

NEW YORK (March 1, 2025) – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of February presented by GEICO.

SECOND STAR – BRANDON HAGEL, LW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Hagel, who also played in all four games for Canada during its championship run at the 4 Nations Face-Off (0-1—1), led the NHL with 7-6—13 in eight outings to push the Lightning (34-20-4, 72 points) into third place in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 7-0-1 February. Hagel, who collected all of his points during a seven-game run to close the month, additionally finished among February’s standouts in even-strength points (1st; 12), plus/minus (2nd; +14), goals (t-2nd; 7), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 6) and shooting percentage (minimum: 10 SOG; t-3rd; 33.3%). He produced four multi-point performances, highlighted by a stretch of three straight from Feb. 8-23 (3-5—8) that included his third career four-point effort (Feb. 8 at DET: 2-2—4). The 26-year-old Hagel currently sits second on Tampa Bay with 29-38—67 through 58 total appearances this season, one goal and eight points shy of his career highs established in 2022-23 (81 GP) and 2023-24 (82 GP), respectively. He also ranks among the 2024-25 NHL leaders in shorthanded points (1st; 7), shorthanded assists (t-1st; 4), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 26), shorthanded goals (t-3rd; 3), even-strength points (4th; 53), plus/minus (t-4th; +29), goals (9th; 29), points (14th; 67) and even-strength assists (t-15th; 27).