Lightning announce First Round playoff series schedule, presented by AdventHealth

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Florida Panthers today. The Lightning’s 2024 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

The Lightning previously announced Game 1 would take place Sunday, April 21 at Amerant Bank Arena (12:30 p.m. puck drop). Game 2 in Sunrise will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. before the series shifts to AMALIE Arena. Game 3 in Tampa is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 will see a 5 p.m. puck drop at AMALIE Arena on Saturday, April 27.

Game 1 – Lightning at Panthers on Sunday, April 21 (Amerant Bank Arena) 12:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Lightning at Panthers on Tuesday, April 23 (Amerant Bank Arena) 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Panthers at Lightning on Thursday, April 25 (AMALIE Arena) 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Panthers at Lightning on Saturday, April 27 (AMALIE Arena) 5 p.m.

Game 5 – Lightning at Panthers on Monday, April 29 (Amerant Bank Arena) * if necessary

Game 6 – Panthers at Lightning on Wednesday, May 1 (AMALIE Arena) * if necessary

Game 7 – Lightning at Panthers on Saturday, May 4 (Amerant Bank Arena) * if necessary

All times listed are ET and subject to change.