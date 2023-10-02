Student Rush Rules

Student Rush Jersey Sweepstakes
Official Rules
- NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO enter or win. VOID OUTSIDE OF PROMOTION AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT. The Student Rush Jersey Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is sponsored by Tampa Bay Arena, LLC d/b/a Amalie Arena (“Sponsor”) and is only offered within a seventy-five (75) mile radius of the Arena (defined below), 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida (the “Promotion Area”). Void outside the Promotion Area and where prohibited.
Introduction
- Promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by the NHL Entities (below). All Promotion-related questions or complaints must be directed to Sponsor, and not to NHL Entities. The term “NHL Entities” shall mean the National Hockey League (“NHL”), NHL Enterprises, L.P., NHL Enterprises Canada, L.P., NHL Enterprises B.V., NHL Interactive CyberEnterprises, LLC, National Hockey League Foundation, NHL Foundation, each of the member clubs of the NHL, and each of their respective subsidiaries or affiliated entities, including any entity which, now or in the future, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with the NHL or any of its member clubs, and each of their respective parents, governors, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, partners, shareholders, owners and agents.
- Promotion starts on September 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (″ET″) and entry deadline is December 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET (the “Promotion Period”). Drawing to determine potential winner(s) will be held on January 5, 2024. Sponsor‘s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion.
- Promotion is subject to all federal, state and/or localSponsor shall be entitled to interpret these official rules (“Official Rules”) as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding eligibility, entries, deadlines, winner selection and prize restrictions. By participating, you agree to these Official Rules and to the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects.
Eligibility
- You must be eighteen (18) years old or older and a legal resident of the for at least three (3) months of the year to be eligible to participate in this Promotion. For purposes of these Official Rules, the “Arena” refers to Tampa Bay Arena, LLC d/b/a AMALIE Arena.
- You must have a valid “.edu” email address to participate in the Promotion.
- Employees, associates, officers, directors, volunteers and agents of Sponsor, Vinik Sports Group, LLC (“VSG”), the Arena, Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Club (the “Lightning”), Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, LLC (“TBEP”), Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment, LLC (“TBS Entertainment”), VSG Enterprises LLC (“VSGE”), the , or any other entity directly involved in the development or administration of the Promotion, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouse, parents, siblings, children, grandparents, grandchildren, and their respective spouses) and households are not eligible to enter or win. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether related or not.
- Promotion is not open to groups, clubs or organizations. Groups, clubs and organizations are prohibited from reproducing or distributing Promotion materials to their members without Sponsor‘s prior express consent.
Prize(s) & Odds
- Prize(s) (1): One (1) Lightning jersey autographed by Braydon Point. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $350.
- The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Purchasing “Student Rush Tickets,” as described below, will not increase your chances of winning.
General Prize Restrictions
- All prize details shall be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize(s) offered are provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Released Parties (below). Merchandise prize(s) or prize components (if any) carry no warranty other than that offered by manufacturers. Released Parties have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize(s), including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions apply.
- The right to receive any prize is personal to the winner and is not transferable. Any portion of any prize not accepted by any winner is forfeited and no cash or substitute will be offered or permitted. Prize(s) may not be substituted except that Sponsor in its discretion may substitute prize(s), or portion thereof, with prize(s) or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.
- Winner(s) assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with prize(s) not expressly included in the prize description(s) above, including without limitation, all federal, state and/or local taxes, including sales, use and income taxes (if any), all transportation, travel and/or lodging, food, beverages, snacks, tips, gratuities, parking, concessions, souvenirs, merchandise, upgrades, extras, COVID tests, personal items, surcharges, fees and/or other items.
Specific Prize Restrictions
- AUTOGRAPHED MERCHANDISE. Autograph component(s) of any prize (if permitted) have no cash value. If any autograph prize component is unavailable or cannot be or is not fulfilled for any reason, such winner will not be entitled to any substitution, remuneration or alternate prize. No specific player’s or artist’s autograph is guaranteed.
- The autographing team member(s) or artist(s), as applicable, are determined by the Lightning (or other relevant team) or performing artist/group in its sole discretion.
To Enter
- Entries will be accepted starting on September 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM ET and ending on December 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET. There are two ways to enter (each, an “Entry”):
- Visit https://www.nhl.com/lightning/tickets/student-rush (the "Promotion Page") on the day of an applicable Lightning home game (starting at 10:00 AM ET) during the Promotion Period and purchase a “Student Rush Ticket” to that day’s game. Upon such purchase, you will be automatically entered to win the Prize. When purchasing tickets, follow the instructions to provide any required contact information, which may include your full name, street address, email address, daytime phone number, and age or date of birth (the “Required Information”); or
- Visit the Promotion Page during the Promotion Period and fill out the form on the page (including any Required Information) to sign up to receive Student Rush Ticket and other Tampa Bay Lightning updates. Upon submitting the form, you will be automatically entered to win the Prize.
- These are the only method of entry. Entries will not be accepted via any other method. Purchasing Student Rush Tickets will not increase your chances of winning.
- Entry deadline is December 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET. Entries must be completely submitted no later than the above deadline to be eligible. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt by Sponsor. Sponsor will not accept screen shots as proof of entry.
- Entrants who fail to provide any Required Information may be disqualified without further notification by Sponsor. Entrants agree that Released Parties are not responsible for entries that are lost, misdirected, undelivered, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible or late for any reason, and all such entries are void. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.
- IMPORTANT: MESSAGE AND/OR DATA RATES MAY APPLY TO THE USE OF MOBILE PHONES/DEVICES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMOTION. WIRELESS SERVICE MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE IN ALL AREAS. EACH WIRELESS CARRIER’S DATA RATE PLAN MAY VARY, AND YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR WIRELESS CARRIER FOR INFORMATION ON DATA RATE PLANS AND CHARGES RELATING TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THIS PROMOTION.
- Limit one (1) entry per person. Any entries received from any person over the stated limit will be subject to disqualification. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, mechanical, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different email addresses or mobile devices, or the submission of false contact information under multiple or different email addresses, mobile devices, identities, registrations, accounts or logins) or any other devices or artifices to enter or encourage, directly or indirectly, multiple or false entries are prohibited and suspected or detected entry method violations may void some or all entries submitted by that entrant, in Sponsor‘s sole discretion.
- Each entry must include a valid daytime phone number or email address for the entrant and each entrant remains solely responsible for notifying Sponsor of changes in his/her/their contact information. Released Parties are not responsible for voice or electronic communications that are undeliverable because of any form of call blocking, inability to leave a voice message, passive or, as to email, active filtering of any kind. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on an email address, the entry will be deemed made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address used for entry. The Authorized Account Holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by the relevant Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the corresponding domain. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of any entrant, the potential winner agrees to furnish requested documentation confirming his/her/their status as the Authorized Account Holder. If such a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor‘s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible.
- The information that you provide in connection with the Promotion may be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://www.viniksportsgroup.com/privacy-policy/ and/or https://www.nhl.com/info/privacy-policy (as applicable), which may be updated from time to time.
Winner Selection
- On January 5, 2024, or within a reasonable time thereafter, Sponsor or its designee will randomly choose one (1) name(s) from all timely entries Subject to verification of eligibility, the person(s) whose name(s) are so drawn will be declared the winner(s).
- Sponsor reserves the right to award fewer than the stated number of prizes if it does not receive an adequate number of properly submitted and eligible entries.
Verification & Fulfillment
- Sponsor will contact the potential winner(s) using information provided at the time of entry. The potential winner(s) must respond to such notification within twenty-four (24) hours and may be required to provide requested contact information, verification information and/or signed eligibility documents, liability waiver, publicity release (where legal) and/or other items (“Verification Paperwork”) to Any requested Verification Paperwork must be received by Sponsor within five (5) business days after initial notification and as a condition of receiving any prize.
- If any potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, Sponsor or its designee within the time stated above, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, or (d) is otherwise determined to be ineligible, Sponsor in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Alternate winner(s) must comply with all notification and verification requirements and deadlines set out above. Sponsor will make up to three (3) attempts to verify an alternate winner for any prize, subject to applicable time constraints for prize(s), if any. If Sponsor is unable to verify an alternate winner for such prize after three (3) attempts, or there is not enough time to verify a winner for any time-sensitive or ticketed prize, if applicable, no further attempts will be made for such prize and the prize will not be awarded.
- Verified winner(s) will receive instructions from Sponsor or its designee on claiming or receiving up his/her/their prize(s). Upon fulfilling any prize, Sponsor will be deemed to have awarded such prize to the winner and such winner assumes full responsibility for the prize.
- Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may post the name(s) of the verified winner(s) on the Promotion Page and/or any of its websites, including but not limited to, Sponsor’s websites at https://www.amaliearena.com and/or https://www.nhl.com/lightning, and on or in any of its social media pages or channels.
- Except as provided in these Official Rules or otherwise required by law, Sponsor is not responsible for entering any correspondence or discussion regarding any Promotion
Publicity Release
- By accepting a prize, each winner agrees to award Sponsor the right to publicize his/her/their name, photographs (including the use and appearance of his/her/their photograph on its websites), likeness, biographical information, email address, voice and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.
Limitation of Liability
- By entering, accepting a prize and/or otherwise participating in the Promotion, you agree that Sponsor, VSG, the Lightning, TBS Entertainment, Arena, TBEP, VSGE, Meta f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (“Meta"), Twitter Inc. (“Twitter"), Instagram by Meta (“Instagram"), the , any other company involved in any way with the Promotion, their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, franchisees, and all of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and related persons (collectively, the “Released Parties”) (a) are not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including but not limited to: failed, incomplete, misdirected, corrupted, garbled or delayed transmissions, telephone connections, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website; or disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections; or late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; or other errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic; or entries that for any reason are not properly submitted or received by Sponsor by any deadline stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants or other participants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Promotion, or in the selection or announcement of the winner(s) or prize(s), or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, tablet, smartphone, modem or other device as a result of participation in this Promotion or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Promotion; (e) are not responsible for any unauthorized third-party use of any entry materials; (f) are not responsible for the inability to select winner(s) because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure; (g) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the acceptance of entries, the selection of the winner(s), the prize(s) or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials; and (h) are released from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, arising in whole or in part directly or indirectly, from participating in the Promotion (in whole or in part), the use (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Promotion, and the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of the prize(s).
- BY PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO RELEASE, DEFEND, INDEMNIFY AND HOLD RELEASED PARTIES HARMLESS FROM ALL ALLEGED, EXISTING, OR FUTURE ACTIONS, CLAIMS, AND/OR LIABILITIES OF WHATEVER NATURE THAT MAY ARISE IN CONNECTION WITH, OR RELATE IN ANY WAY TO, EXPOSURE TO OR CONTRACTION OF COVID-19 (AS DEFINED BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AND ANY OF THE STRAINS, VARIANTS OR MUTATIONS THEREOF) OR OTHER COMMUNICABLE AND/OR INFECTIOUS DISEASES, VIRUSES, BACTERIA OR ILLNESSES OR THE CAUSES THEREOF (COLLECTIVELY, “COMMUNICABLE DISEASE”) RELATED TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION, ACCEPTANCE OF A PRIZE AND/OR DURING YOUR PARTICIPATION IN ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES ARRANGED, PROMOTED AND/OR SPONSORED BY THE RELEASED PARTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE CLAIMS THAT ARISE AS A RESULT OF: (A) THE NEGLIGENCE OF ANY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES AND/OR (B) THE INHERENT RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH VISITING ANY VENUE, DURING ANY COMMUNICABLE DISEASE EPIDEMIC OR PANDEMIC, INCLUDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.
- BY ENTERING THE PROMOTION, ACCEPTING A PRIZE AND/OR OTHERWISE PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION, you FURTHER AGREE THAT (A) ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS, AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE PROMOTION, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (B) ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, INCLUDING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THE PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS' FEES; AND (C) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL YOU BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND you HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ANY RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED AND ANY DAMAGES OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS DESCRIBED ABOVE.
- SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND THEREFORE THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU IN WHOLE OR IN PART.
Miscellaneous
- Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend or terminate this Promotion, or any part thereof, if Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of the Promotion has been corrupted or impaired by any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, regularly scheduled maintenance, malfunction, or any other cause beyond Sponsor‘s In such an event, Sponsor will post notice of same at the Promotion Page and select the winner(s) at random from all non-suspect entries received prior to the suspension, cancellation or termination of the Promotion or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances.
- Note: Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to terminate or suspend all or part of this Promotion in the event that (a) its ability to award the prize(s) or any portion thereof is restricted or prohibited by any federal, state and/or local governing or regulatory body or agency, or by law or regulation; (b) any prize activity is cancelled, postponed, or suspended by any third party as a result of any decision, decree or recommendation of any federal, state and/or local governing or regulatory body or agency, including any public health authorities; (c) that any public health authority discourages or recommends against such attendance at or participation in any prize activity; or (d) Sponsor reasonably concludes in its sole discretion that such activities cannot be offered or enjoyed in a manner that is sufficiently safe to the relevant participants, employees or affected general public; whether any of the foregoing arise out of or result from new, ongoing or re-emerging occurrence in connection with COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), restrictions, “stay at home” government orders, guidelines or advisories, health crisis, or other causes outside of Sponsor‘s For the avoidance of doubt, Sponsor‘s failure or inability to award the prize(s) offered, or otherwise to otherwise comply with any provision of these Official Rules as a result of the foregoing or of act of God, hurricane, earthquake, fire, volcanoes, war, riot, act of terrorism (domestic or otherwise), act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, restraints of public authority, or any similar or dissimilar occurrence or anything else beyond Sponsor‘s control (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations) or other force majeure event that makes awarding any prize(s) offered in this Promotion impracticable, inadvisable, impossible or illegal or that otherwise materially affects Sponsor‘s ability to provide such prize(s) will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules and Sponsor will have the right in its sole discretion to award a different prize, cancel or rescind the relevant prize and/or cancel the Promotion as a whole.
- Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person (a) has attempted to tamper with any entry or selection process or other any operation of the Promotion, (b) has repeatedly disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules, or (c) has acted towards Sponsor or any other entrant or other participant in an unfair, inequitable, deliberately annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of times permitted herein, including by using any prohibited device or method. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules.
- ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DEFRAUD, TAMPER WITH, OR DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE, THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PURSUE ANY AVAILABLE DAMAGES OR REMEDIES AGAINST SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND/OR REFER SUCH MATTERS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR PROSECUTION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
- All activity arising out of and relating to the Promotion, including any reference to the status of any person as a ”winner” is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that verification or auditing activity evidences non-compliance of any entry and/or entrant with the Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify such entry and/or entrant from the Promotion and any prize at any time. Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check on the potential winner(s) and to disqualify any individual based on such background check if Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that awarding a prize to any such individual might reflect negatively on Sponsor. Each participant agrees to cooperate with Sponsor and its representatives in connection with all verification, auditing and/or background check activities.
- Sponsor reserves the right to correct typographical, printing or clerical errors in any Promotion-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. If production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.
- In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Official Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Promotion-related materials, including but not limited to the Promotion entry forms, or point of sale, television, print, mobile or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. If any provision of these Official Rules is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.
NHL Entities & Trademarks
- NHL marks and logos are the property of NHL. Lightning marks and logos are the property of Lightning Hockey, L.P. All rights reserved. Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Promotion is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Promotion or of Sponsor. Neither Meta, Twitter, Instagram nor the NHL Entities sponsor or endorse this Promotion or Sponsor. Any questions or complaints about this Promotion must be directed to Sponsor and not to Meta, Twitter, Instagram or the NHL
Disputes
- Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Promotion, you expressly agree that (a) all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Promotion or the prize(s) shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) in accordance with its Commercial Arbitration Rules in Hillsborough County, Florida; and (b) judgment on the award rendered by the arbitrator(s) may be entered in any court having jurisdiction thereof.
- All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants or other participants or Released Parties in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by Florida law, without giving effect to any choice of law rules that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Florida.
- By entering, accepting a prize and/or otherwise participating in the Promotion, you expressly agree that any legal proceedings not subject to arbitration and arising out of or relating in any way to this Promotion or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the federal or state courts located in Hillsborough County, Florida, and you consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction in such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.
Winners’ List/Official Rules
- For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winners’ List, visit the Promotion Page or mail a SASE to: Student Rush Jersey Sweepstakes c/o Tampa Bay Arena, LLC d/b/a Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602, specifying either “Winners’ List” or “Official Rules.” Winners’ List will be available after February 5, 2024.
- Sponsor: Tampa Bay Arena, LLC d/b/a Amalie Arena.