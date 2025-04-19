Sticks & Stools, new live, fan-driven YouTube show, set to debut during the Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning is set to premiere the team’s first-ever LIVE digital pre-game show, Sticks & Stools, on YouTube during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This new 30-minute, fan-driven show will air one hour prior to puck drop on the Lightning YouTube channel leading into the linear pre-game show on FanDuel Sports.

Sticks & Stools will broadcast live from Corona Bolts Bay on Thunder Alley prior to each home game during the postseason. The show will be hosted by Danielle McBroom (Magic 94.9, Lightning Thunder Alley Host) alongside a group of commentators that includes Bolts alums Braydon Coburn, Ryan Malone and more. They will also be joined by special, unannounced guests.

The show will be completely fan-focused and driven by Bolts Nation. Fans are encouraged to stop by Corona Bolts Bay to say hello, be part of the broadcast and win prizes, or interact live with the talent in real time via the YouTube chat. Then, they can head over to the linear pre-game show at the FanDuel Sports set on Thunder Alley starting 30 minutes before puck drop.

The Lightning YouTube page can be found at www.YouTube.com/@TBLightningNHL.