What Bolt for Life Memberships are available in the event?
SAS FAQs
- All Bolt for Life Membership plans are offered at the event, based upon availability. We offer the following memberships:
- Full Season Memberships (44 games)
- Half Season Memberships (22 games; Half Season A, and Half Season B are available)
- 10-Game Plans (10 games; 10 Game Plan A, B, C and D are available)
What is the difference between Half Season A and B, or 10-Game Plan A, B, C, or D?
- All Half Season packages and 10-Game Plans are pre-selected packages. Each season, our analytics team divides the schedule amongst each plan, making them as equitable as possible to maximize the value of each membership. If you want to guarantee yourself access to any game in the schedule, we recommend you purchase a Full Season Membership. If you purchase a Half Season Membership or a 10-Game Plan, we will notify you when your package schedule is announced and provide opportunities to purchase additional games (BOLT FOR LIFE MEMBER Ticketmaster presales or Flex Plans) that may not be in your original plan type.
What playoff opportunities do I get?
- Full Season Members are automatically opted into a full playoff strip. Full Bolt for Life Members have the first right of refusal on their exact seats for all home playoff games at Amalie Arena
- Half Season Members are automatically opted into a playoff strip. Half Bolt for Life Members have first right of refusal on half of the home playoff games at Amalie Arena. The longest tenured Half BOLT FOR LIFE MEMBER in that seat location will have first right of refusal for their exact same seats. The less tenured member will get relocated to a comparable seat location.
- 10-Game Plan Members receive a single game Ticketmaster presale prior to each round.
I need ADA Seating, how does this work?
- Inventory for ADA seating is extremely limited. Please schedule an appointment with your Account Executive at your timeslot to check ADA availability.
How many seats can I select?
You can only select the same number of seats as the number of initial payments you have placed originally. If you want to select fewer seats than the number of initial payments you have placed, you must set an appointment with your Account Executive.
Why can’t I select two seats from a location with three seats?
- Due to system limitations and standard arena practices, you cannot leave a single seat.
- Any available single seats are from past members who only had one seat in their membership.
I want to purchase more seats than LPAC I have down, can I do this during the event?
- If you would like to add seats to your account, you will need to contact your Account Executive directly to help set you up with additional LPAC deposits.
What are my payment options?
- Payment options include pay in full or a 9-month Bolt for Life automatic pay plan. In future seasons, this would be a pay in full or our 12-month Bolt for Life payment plan.
- You can make additional payments at any time through My Bolts Nation.
- Your LPAC initial payment fee is applied toward your membership and your first payment is due at checkout. For example, if you had two initial payments down, $200 will be applied toward your first payment.
- If you select fewer seats than initial payments you put down (i.e. you have 4 deposits but only purchased 2 seats), your initial payments can either be rolled over toward those seats you purchased, or you may leave your initial payments on account for additional seats in the future.
- The payment due at checkout will be for the month of June (which is approx. 1/9th of your membership, less the LPAC initial payments applied).
- All Bolt for Life Membership Plans are subject to a handling fee.
Why do I see multiple price codes upon checkout?
- Each level of the arena has multiple price codes based on the seat row. If you are purchasing seats in the club level (200) and terrace (300) level, please select the corresponding price code to the seats you select o i.e. 205 A 3-4 seats correspond to ‘Row A Price’; 307 E –2 seats correspond to ‘XX’
What is My Bolts Nation?
- This is your Online Bolt for Life Member account management platform/website where you can manage your tickets, invoices, payment plan information, and make any changes to your account as needed. You will also go directly through this website at your timeslot of the Select-A-Seat event, so please ensure that you know your login information prior to your timeslot.
What is offered with the premium seating in Channel Club and Ashley Furniture VIP Lounge?
- Ashley Furniture VIP Lounge is our ice-level all-inclusive club area. VIP Lounge members enjoy premium up-scale hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, soda, cocktails, and access to the Channel Club as well. Seating for the VIP Lounge is rows A and B in the 100 level. The VIP Lounge also includes Row C in Sections 130, 101, and 102.
- Channel Club is our 200-level all-inclusive club area. Channel Club members enjoy premium up-scale hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, soda, cocktails, and access to the Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge.
Is parking included for Bolt for Life Members?
- All Bolt for Life Members will receive a presale opportunity to purchase a parking plan through ParkWhiz before the start of the season.
- Channel Club Members and Ashley Furniture VIP Lounge Members with 4+ seats receive 1 complimentary parking pass.
I don't know that I want seats this year. Can I leave my initial payments down?
- We encourage you to start building your loyalty now, even if it is just with a 10-Game Plan. You will have the opportunity to upgrade/move seats in the future, but this will get your foot in the door and help you to start taking advantage of all the benefits of being a Bolt for Life Member! Ultimately, if you do not find a location you would like, you can keep your initial payments on file with us.
Why is the event online this year?
- Due to the busy Amalie Arena schedule of World Class+ Lightning games, concerts and events, we are unable to host an in-person event. For your convenience, the online event enables you to see all plan types and available seats quickly and easily. Stay tuned for another opportunity to come and see your seats later!
If you are a current Bolt for Life Member who is looking to add seats to your account, please contact your Account Executive upon receiving your time slot.
- If you would like to combine your current Bolt for Life Member seat location with your new seats so they are together, please locate a specific seat location with the total number of seats desired and contact your Account Executive.
- What if I do not see my exact number of seats together?
- Please note that what you see on the map is what is available, and we do not have additional inventory held. o Be sure to check all plan types.
- You may have to select two seat locations to accommodate your total number of seats. You will be given the opportunity to relocate your seats once a season as a current Bolt for Life Member.