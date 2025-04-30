Relocation FAQs

What memberships are available?

  • Full Season (44 games)
  • Half Season (22 games, Plans A & B)
  • 10-Game Plans (A, B, C & D)

How do Half Season and 10-Game Plans differ?

  • These are pre-selected packages designed for balance and value.
  • Full Season guarantees access to all games.
  • Half Season and 10-Game Plan members receive schedules when finalized and can buy extra games via Ticketmaster presales or Flex Plans.

What playoff access do I get?

  • Full BFLs: First right of refusal for their exact seats for all playo9 games.
  • Half BFLs (pre-2021-22): Full playo9 strip.
  • Half BFLs (post-2021-22): Half the home playo9 games, alternating.
  • 10-Game Members: Ticketmaster presale before each round.

How do I request ADA seating?

  • ADA inventory is limited; contact your Account Executive at your timeslot.

Can I drop a seat for the 25-26 season?

  • Relocation is seat-for-seat. To reduce seats, schedule an appointment with your Account Executive.

What are my payment options?

  • Pay in full or 12-month Bolt for Life auto-pay.
  • Additional payments can be made anytime via My Bolts Nation.

Why do I see multiple price codes at checkout?

  • Different arena levels have price tiers based on row placement.

What’s included in Channel Club and Ashley VIP Lounge premium seating?

  • Ashley VIP Lounge: Ice-level, all-inclusive (food, drinks, access to Channel Club). Seating in rows A & B of the 100 level and Row C in Sections 130, 101, 102.
  • Channel Club: 200-level, all-inclusive (food, drinks, cigar lounge access).

Is parking included?

  • BFLs get a ParkWhiz presale opportunity.
  • Channel Club & Ashley VIP Lounge members with 4+ seats get one free parking pass.

Do I have to attend the event if I don’t want to move my seats?

  • No, but you can browse available seats. If you don’t make a change, your membership remains the same.

Why is the event online?

  • AMALIE Arena’s busy schedule prevents an in-person event. The online event provides quick and easy access to all plans and available seats.

Have further questions? Reach out to your Account Executive today!

