Relocation FAQs
- Full Season (44 games)
- Half Season (22 games, Plans A & B)
- 10-Game Plans (A, B, C & D)
How do Half Season and 10-Game Plans differ?
- These are pre-selected packages designed for balance and value.
- Full Season guarantees access to all games.
- Half Season and 10-Game Plan members receive schedules when finalized and can buy extra games via Ticketmaster presales or Flex Plans.
What playoff access do I get?
- Full BFLs: First right of refusal for their exact seats for all playo9 games.
- Half BFLs (pre-2021-22): Full playo9 strip.
- Half BFLs (post-2021-22): Half the home playo9 games, alternating.
- 10-Game Members: Ticketmaster presale before each round.
How do I request ADA seating?
- ADA inventory is limited; contact your Account Executive at your timeslot.
Can I drop a seat for the 25-26 season?
- Relocation is seat-for-seat. To reduce seats, schedule an appointment with your Account Executive.
What are my payment options?
- Pay in full or 12-month Bolt for Life auto-pay.
- Additional payments can be made anytime via My Bolts Nation.
Why do I see multiple price codes at checkout?
- Different arena levels have price tiers based on row placement.
What’s included in Channel Club and Ashley VIP Lounge premium seating?
- Ashley VIP Lounge: Ice-level, all-inclusive (food, drinks, access to Channel Club). Seating in rows A & B of the 100 level and Row C in Sections 130, 101, 102.
- Channel Club: 200-level, all-inclusive (food, drinks, cigar lounge access).
Is parking included?
- BFLs get a ParkWhiz presale opportunity.
- Channel Club & Ashley VIP Lounge members with 4+ seats get one free parking pass.
Do I have to attend the event if I don’t want to move my seats?
- No, but you can browse available seats. If you don’t make a change, your membership remains the same.
Why is the event online?
- AMALIE Arena’s busy schedule prevents an in-person event. The online event provides quick and easy access to all plans and available seats.