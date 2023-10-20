Recap: Lightning 4, Canucks 3

News Feed

U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero

U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos expecting to return Thursday versus Vancouver Canucks

Stamkos expecting to return Thursday versus Vancouver
Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday

Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally late but fall to Buffalo Sabres in OT

The Backcheck: Bolts rally late but fall to Buffalo in OT
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Recap: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week

Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week
Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo
The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators

The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5
Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 6, Lightning 4
Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6
Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip
Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"
Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 
Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse

Recap: Lightning 4, Canucks 3

The Bolts snap a three-game skid with a victory over Vancouver on Thursday

Kucherov doubles lead with PPG
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Fresh off a 0-2-1 road trip, the Lightning bounced back in the opener of a five-game homestand, defeating the Canucks 4-3 at AMALIE Arena on Thursday.

Nikita Kucherov scored twice and Nick Paul added a goal and an assist in the victory.

Jonas Johansson got the win in goal, stopping 26 of 29 Vancouver shots.

Next up for the Bolts is a playoff rematch against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 1, VAN 0
11:10 Nick Paul (3) – Steven Stamkos – PPG
After intercepting a Vancouver clearing attempt, Nick Paul teed up Steven Stamkos for a wide open one-timer at the bottom of the left circle. Thatcher Demko extended to his right to make a fantastic blocker save and denied Stamkos on the rebound as well. With Demko sprawled on the ice after the second stop, Paul swooped in and swept home the rebound for a power play goal.

2nd Period
TBL 1, VAN 1
0:14 Brock Boeser (5) – J.T. Miller
A Mikhail Sergachev pass was intercepted behind the Lightning net by J.T. Miller. He quickly worked the puck out front to Brock Boeser to fire home the game-tying goal 14 seconds into the period.

VAN 2, TBL 1
1:02 Tyler Myers (1) – Elias Pettersson
Less than a minute later, Vancouver scored again to take the lead. A Sergachev clearing attempt was held in by Elias Pettersson at the left point, and he teed up Tyler Myers for a slapshot from the point that beat Jonas Johansson.

VAN 2, TBL 2
15:43 Mikey Eyssimont (1) – Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix
Conor Sheary linked up with Mikey Eyssimont streaking through the neutral zone. Eyssimont skated to the left circle where he picked out the top corner on Demko to level the score at two.

TBL 3, VAN 2
16:52 Nikita Kucherov (3) – Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay went back in front 1:09 later on Nikita Kucherov’s third goal of the season. Kucherov turned spun at the top of the right circle and threaded a shot through traffic that beat Demko to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead going into intermission.

3rd Period
TBL 4, VAN 2
4:42 Nikita Kucherov (4) – Nick Paul, Brayden Point – PPG
From along the goal line on the far side of the ice, Paul got a pass through to Kucherov stationed below the right circle. Kucherov quickly one-timed it past Demko for a power play goal that extended the lead to two.

TBL 4, VAN 3
18:11 J.T. Miller (2) – Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson
With the Vancouver net empty, things tightened back up inside the final two minutes when Miller scored on a rebound in front of the net to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to one.