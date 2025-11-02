Recap: Lightning 4, Mammoth 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame an early deficit and pushed their win streak to five straight games with Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City.

The host Mammoth opened the scoring with a breakaway goal from forward Lawson Crouse, but Yanni Gourde answered for the Lightning on a nice passing play for the 1-1 tally later in the first period.

Anthony Cirelli scored the lone goal of the second period with a one-timer early in the frame, a score that Utah matched in the third period with a Kailer Yamamoto goal to tie the game 2-2.

Tampa Bay got the final marks with Jake Guentzel’s game-winning goal with 7:54 remaining, followed by an empty-net goal for Brandon Hagel. Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 26 saves in the win.

Tampa Bay continues its road trip with a Tuesday visit to play the Colorado Avalanche.

Scoring summary

First period

UTA 1, TBL 0

5:55 Lawson Crouse (2) - Ian Cole

Utah opened the scoring on a breakaway goal from forward Lawson Crouse.

UTA 1, TBL 1

15:17 Yanni Gourde (3) - Emil Lilleberg, Zemgus Girgensons

Tampa Bay tied the game late in the period on Yanni Gourde’s third goal of the season, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play with the backdoor finish.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, UTA 6

Second period

TBL 2, UTA 1

2:47 Anthony Cirelli (7) - Jake Guentzel, Victor Hedman

A one-timer from Cirelli blasted into the top corner of the Utah net minutes into Sunday’s second period to give Tampa Bay its first lead of the day.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, UTA 9

Third period

TBL 2, UTA 2

2:21 Kailer Yamamoto (1) - Cole

The Mammoth evened the score 2:21 into the third period with Kailer Yamamoto’s shot from the left faceoff circle.

TBL 3, UTA 2

12:06 Guentzel (5) - Unassisted

The visitors restored their lead with Guentzel’s second point of the night. Guentzel circled behind the net and released a shot that evaded Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka inside the right goalpost.

TBL 4, UTA 2

19:44 Brandon Hagel (4) - Ryan McDonagh - EN

Brandon Hagel closed the night with an empty-net goal.

Total shots: UTA 27, TBL 26