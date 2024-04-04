Recap: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 1

Fresh off their first regulation loss since early March, the Lightning delivered a solid bounce-back performance on Wednesday night in Toronto. The Bolts scored three unanswered goals over the final 40 minutes and went on defeat the Maple Leafs 4-1.

Nikita Kucherov recorded a trio of assists in the victory and set a new single season franchise record for points in a season with 130.

With the win, Tampa Bay moves four points back of Toronto for the third spot in the Atlantic Division. The teams will meet again in the regular season finale back in Tampa on April 17.

The Lightning will now move on to Montreal where they’ll face the Canadiens on Thursday in the second half of the back-to-back.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, TOR 0

10:03 Victor Hedman (13) – Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

The Bolts were able to get set up with a 6-on-5 advantage because of a delayed penalty call on Toronto. Tampa Bay cycled the puck to Victor Hedman at the point and his wrist shot got through Anthony Cirelli’s screen and beat Joseph Woll.

TBL 1, TOR 1

19:00 Auston Matthews (63) – Morgan Rielly, John Tavares – PPG

A Luke Glendening interference penalty sent the Leafs to the power play late in the first period. John Tavares cleanly won the opening faceoff, and Morgan Rielly teed up Auston Matthews for a one-timer that tied the game three seconds into the power play.

2nd Period

TBL 2, TOR 1

2:54 Brayden Point (43) – Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Duclair

There was a breakdown in Toronto’s defensive coverage as they left Brayden Point wide open in front of the net. Kucherov made the feed from below the goal line for the primary assist and in the process set a new franchise record for point in a season with 129.

TBL 3, TOR 1

8:47 Steven Stamkos (32) – Brandon Hagel, Haydn Fleury

Brandon Hagel made a nice play in the neutral zone to spring Steven Stamkos on a 2-on-1. Stamkos elected to shoot the puck himself and found Woll’s five-hole to give the Bolts a 3-1 lead.

3rd Period

TBL 4, TOR 1

14:19 Nick Paul (20) – Darren Raddysh, Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul pulled up just inside the right circle and ripped a wrist shot past Woll to provide an insurance marker that stretched Tampa Bay’s lead to three late in the third period.