Recap: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

The Bolts pick up right where they left off and extend their winning streak to five games with a victory over Seattle

MK0007 - GAME RECAP_ HOME - 1920 x 1080
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Despite a two-week layoff, the Lightning picked up right where they left off prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Tampa Bay returned to action on Sunday evening against the Kraken and extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory at AMALIE Arena.

Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, Luke Glendening and Nick Paul all scored for the Bolts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy showed no signs of rust coming out of the break, backstopping the victory with 36 saves.

The homestand continues on Tuesday night when the Lightning host the Edmonton Oilers.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
No Scoring

2nd Period
TBL 1, SEA 0
9:27 Brandon Hagel (27) – Ryan McDonagh, Emil Lilleberg – SHG
After a scoreless 20 minutes, the Bolts struck first midway through the second period while shorthanded. From the corner, Ryan McDonagh cleared the puck out of the Tampa Bay zone. Brandon Hagel was the first to catch up to it in the neutral zone, and while fighting off the check of Oliver Bjorkstrand, slid a backhander through Ales Stezka’s five-hole.

3rd Period
TBL 2, SEA 0
11:15 Nikita Kucherov (26) – Brayden Point
The Bolts got an insurance marker at 11:15 of the third period. Brayden Point cleanly won an offensive zone draw to Nikita Kucherov, who promptly fired it past Stezka.

TBL 3, SEA 0
12:58 Luke Glendening (4) – Cam Atkinson, Mikey Eyssimont
Luke Glendening followed with his fourth goal of the season less than two minutes later. On the rush, Glendening drove to the front of the net and chipped a feed from Cam Atkinson upstairs on Stezka.

TBL 3, SEA 1
15:24 Shane Wright (13) – Brandon Montour, Josh Mahura
The Kraken broke up Andrei Vasilevskiy’s shutout bid with less than five minutes remaining in regulation when Shane Wright redirected home a shot from the point by Brandon Montour.

TBL 4, SEA 1
18:14 Nick Paul (17) – Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli – EN
An empty net goal from Nick Paul comfortably extended the Lightning’s lead back to three and rounded out the scoring.

News Feed

John and Holly Tomlin honored as Lightning Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Welcome back from the break

Lightning recall goaltender Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse

Lightning reassign forward Jesse Ylonen to AHL Syracuse

Lightning recall forward Jesse Ylonen from AHL Syracuse

Canada gets revenge in 4 Nations final, downs Team USA in overtime to claim title

Bolts collide in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Lightning recall forwards Gage Goncalves and Gabriel Fortier from AHL Syracuse

Canada's regulation win sets up rematch with Americans in Thursday's 4 Nations championship

4 Nations Face-Off heightens as tournament shifts to Boston

Guentzel scores twice to help land Team USA a spot in 4 Nations championship game

Hedman central again but Sweden falls to Finland in overtime at 4 Nations

Saturday primed to renew international hockey rivalries at 4 Nations Face-Off

Guentzel, Team USA beat Finland in Thursday’s Four Nations game

A History of the 4 Nations FAQ

Guentzel to make Team USA debut Thursday

Team Canada holds off Team Sweden to win 4 Nations Face-Off opener in overtime

Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener to showcase four Bolts skaters