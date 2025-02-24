Recap: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

Despite a two-week layoff, the Lightning picked up right where they left off prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Tampa Bay returned to action on Sunday evening against the Kraken and extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory at AMALIE Arena.

Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, Luke Glendening and Nick Paul all scored for the Bolts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy showed no signs of rust coming out of the break, backstopping the victory with 36 saves.

The homestand continues on Tuesday night when the Lightning host the Edmonton Oilers.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

TBL 1, SEA 0

9:27 Brandon Hagel (27) – Ryan McDonagh, Emil Lilleberg – SHG

After a scoreless 20 minutes, the Bolts struck first midway through the second period while shorthanded. From the corner, Ryan McDonagh cleared the puck out of the Tampa Bay zone. Brandon Hagel was the first to catch up to it in the neutral zone, and while fighting off the check of Oliver Bjorkstrand, slid a backhander through Ales Stezka’s five-hole.

3rd Period

TBL 2, SEA 0

11:15 Nikita Kucherov (26) – Brayden Point

The Bolts got an insurance marker at 11:15 of the third period. Brayden Point cleanly won an offensive zone draw to Nikita Kucherov, who promptly fired it past Stezka.

TBL 3, SEA 0

12:58 Luke Glendening (4) – Cam Atkinson, Mikey Eyssimont

Luke Glendening followed with his fourth goal of the season less than two minutes later. On the rush, Glendening drove to the front of the net and chipped a feed from Cam Atkinson upstairs on Stezka.

TBL 3, SEA 1

15:24 Shane Wright (13) – Brandon Montour, Josh Mahura

The Kraken broke up Andrei Vasilevskiy’s shutout bid with less than five minutes remaining in regulation when Shane Wright redirected home a shot from the point by Brandon Montour.

TBL 4, SEA 1

18:14 Nick Paul (17) – Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli – EN

An empty net goal from Nick Paul comfortably extended the Lightning’s lead back to three and rounded out the scoring.