Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov hit a major milestone with his 1,000th career point in the NHL on Saturday as the Bolts took a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman hit 800 career points on the same night, and Brandon Hagel also had his 300th career point as Tampa Bay secured its first win on home ice to improve to 2-4-2 this season.

Jake Guentzel scored the lone tally of the first period, burying his own rebound to make it 1-0.

Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba scored 4:42 into the second period shortly after a faceoff win to tie the game, his goal coming off a shot from the right faceoff circle.

Kucherov’s primary assist on Guentzel’s second goal of the night was point 1,000 of his career, and Anthony Cirelli added to the lead before the end of the period.

Anaheim scored twice in a row to tie the game, but Cirelli’s second goal of the night came with 3:15 left in the game on the power-play for the winner.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 37 saves.

Tampa Bay plays again on Sunday, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 5 p.m.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, ANA 0

9:10 Jake Guentzel (3) - Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

The Lightning opened the scoring midway through the first period as forward Jake Guentzel collected his own rebound and potted the puck for his second goal in as many games.

Shots on goal: ANA 15, TBL 11

Second period

TBL 1, ANA 1

4:42 Jacob Trouba (2) - Troy Terry, Mason McTavish

The Ducks tied the score on Jacob Trouba’s slap shot that glanced off the right post and in early in the second period following an offensive zone faceoff.

TBL 2, ANA 1

12:19 Guentzel (4) - Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov’s 1,000th NHL point came on an assist when his pass to the netfront was deflected home by Guentzel’s skate.

TBL 3, ANA 1

14:20 Cirelli (4) - Hagel, Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay extended its lead when forward Anthony Cirelli shoveled home the puck near the blue paint in front of Anaheim’s net.

Shots on goal: ANA 14, TBL 9

Third period

TBL 3, ANA 2

7:11 Ryan Poehling (1) - Ross Johnston

The Ducks buried a backdoor passing play to cut the Lightning lead to one goal in the third period.

TBL 3, ANA 3

8:09 Troy Terry (3) - Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson

The Ducks tied the game with Troy Terry’s shot from the left hashmark.

TBL 4, ANA 3

16:45 Cirelli (5) - Kucherov, Hedman - PP

Cirelli’s second goal of the game restored Tampa Bay’s lead on a late power play.

Total shots: ANA 40, TBL 33