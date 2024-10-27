Recap: Lightning 3, Capitals 0

Rookie Conor Geekie scored his first NHL goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a 31-save shutout as the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals at AMALIE Arena on Saturday.

Geekie’s goal came on a one-timer from the left circle in the third period and was scored 44 seconds after Brayden Point scored to make it 2-0.

Mitchell Chaffee’s second goal of the season was the only tally between the opening two periods, giving the Lightning a 1-0 lead 5:27 into the second period.

The Lightning, now 5-3-0 this season, turn their focus to the Nashville Predators, who visit AMALIE Arena on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

None.

Shots: WSH 7, TBL 7

2nd Period

TBL 1, WSH 0

5:27 Mitchell Chaffee (2) - Nick Paul, Mikey Eyssimont

The home team claimed the first lead on Saturday when Mitchell Chaffee deflected a shot from linemate Nick Paul in front of the Washington net. Mikey Eyssimont tapped the puck to Nick Paul at the left circle, who shot the puck before Chaffee’s redirect.

Shots: WSH 16, TBL 7

3rd Period

TBL 2, WSH 0

2:26 Brayden Point (5) - Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov extended his season-opening point streak to eight games, firing a pass from the right corner to Brayden Point in the slot. Point fired the puck past a sprawling Charlie Lindgren.

TBL 3, WSH 0

3:10 Conor Geekie (1) - Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel

Rookie Conor Geekie earned his first NHL goal 44 seconds after Point’s marker to extend the Lightning lead. Geekie sent a one-timer just over the leg pad of Lindgren from the left circle for a 3-0 lead.

Final Shots: WSH 32, TBL 21