Recap: Kraken 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Lightning extended their point streak to six games, but suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken at AMALIE Arena on Monday night.

Jared McCann got the game-winner for Seattle, blasting a power play one-timer past Jonas Johansson at 2:53 of overtime.

Tampa Bay now hits the road for a four-game road trip that begins on Thursday in Columbus.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

SEA 1, TBL 0

12:06 Brian Dumoulin (1) – Justin Schultz, Jaden Schwartz

Seattle struck first, bringing an end to Jonas Johansson’s 120+ minute shutout streak. A heavy Justin Schwartz shot was kicked aside by Johansson, but the rebound fell to Brian Dumoulin on the left wing, and he fired it home.

SEA 2, TBL 0

13:07 Yanni Gourde (2) – Kailer Yamamoto

Just over a minute later, Yanni Gourde scored against his former team to double the Kraken’s lead. A backhand feed from Kailer Yamamoto found Gourde open in the slot and his shot beat Johansson.

SEA 2, TBL 1

13:37 Tanner Jeannot (2) – Haydn Fleury, Darren Raddysh

It took the Lightning just 30 seconds to answer back and trim the deficit to one. Tanner Jeannot got the first chance, redirecting a Haydn Fleury shot on goal. Philipp Grubauer made the initial save, but Jeannot swept home the rebound on his backhand.

SEA 3, TBL 1

15:51 Kailer Yamamoto (2) – Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen – PPG

The Kraken re-established their two-goal lead at 15:51 of the first period with a power play tally. It was another scoring chance created by a rebound, with Yamamoto cashing in on the second chance at the front of the net.

2nd Period

SEA 3, TBL 2

3:40 Alex Barre-Boulet (3) – Brandon Hagel, Tanner Jeannot – PPG

With Jamie Oleksiak in the box for holding, Grubauer made saves on chances for Jeannot and Brandon Hagel on the near side of the ice. In making the save on Hagel, however, Grubauer was pulled out of his crease and couldn’t get back in time when the puck fell to Alex Barre-Boulet on the opposite side of the net.

3rd Period

SEA 3, TBL 3

14:32 Brandon Hagel (6) – Anthony Cirelli, Alex Barre-Boulet

Tampa Bay used a lucky bounce to tie the game at three with less than six minutes remaining in regulation. After circling the net, Brandon Hagel tried centering the puck, but his pass deflected off Alex Wennberg and slipped through Grubauer for the equalizer.

Overtime

SEA 4, TBL 3

2:53 Jared McCann (5) – Vince Dunn, Oliver Bjorkstrand – PPG

A hooking penalty on Nick Paul in overtime set the stage for Jared McCann to deliver the game-winner for the Kraken. McCann took a drop feed from Vince Dunn in the high slot and blasted a one-timer past Johansson.