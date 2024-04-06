Recap: Penguins 5, Lightning 4

The Bolts fail to rally over the Penguins, falling 5-4 on the road

TBLatPIT_040624
By Natalie Conroy
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Despite a late push, erasing Pittsburgh's 4-1 lead in the third period, Tampa Bay comes out empty handed falling 5-4 to the Penguins on the road.

With a slow start, the Lightning didn't get their first shot on goal until over halfway through the first period.

They were able to diminish their deficit with goals from Nick Paul, Anthony Ducalir, and a pair of power play goals from the captain.

Ultimately, Alex Nedeljkovic was the difference-maker making some huge saves in the final minutes of regulation despite a Tampa Bay 6-on-4 advantage.

The Bolts now head back home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PIT 1, TBL 0
4:20 Sidney Crosby (40) – Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson
Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby closed in on Steven Stamkos along the boards and created a turnover. They broke into the Bolts’ zone on a 2-on-1 before Rust found Crosby at the crease where he was able to tuck the puck in behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.

2nd Period

PIT 2, TBL 0
6:06 Evgeni Malkin (24) – Erik Karlsson, Michael Bunting
Pittsburgh extended their lead just over six minutes into the second frame. Erik Karlsson gathered the puck at the blue line and fired a shot towards goal, Evgeni Malkin got the final touch with his net front presence beating Vasilevskiy glove side.

PIT 2, TBL 1
12:15 Steven Stamkos (35) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov – PPG
Marcus Petersson was whistled for tripping after a scramble for the puck in Pittsburgh’s crease which sent Tampa Bay to their first man advantage of the day. Nikita Kucherov backhanded the puck to Victor Hedman at the high slot. Hedman one-touched the puck to Steven Stamkos at his office and his one-timer fired past Alex Nedeljkovic.

TBL at PIT | Stammer's PPG from his office

PIT 3, TBL 1
14:39 Kris Letang (9) – Unassisted
Pittsburgh responded just over two minutes after the Lightning got on the board. Sidney Crosby hard on the forecheck earns Kris Letang the puck at the point. Letang shoots through traffic and the puck trickles through pads of Vasilevskiy.

PIT 4, TBL 1
16:57 Evgeni Malkin (25) – Michael Bunting
Evgeni Malkin grabbed his second of the day with three minutes left in the second period. Michael Bunting took a no-look backhand pass from behind Tampa Bay’s crease to create a chance for Malkin up front. Vasilevskiy got a pad on his first try, but Malkin was able to jam home the rebound.

3rd Period

PIT 4, TBL 2
00:25 Nick Paul (23) – Mikey Eyssimont, Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay cut Pittsburgh’s lead in half within the first minute of the final frame. Mitchell Chaffee and Mikey Eyssimont helped break the puck through to the offensive zone. Eyssimont tossed the puck to Nick Paul on the entry and his quick release beat Alex Nedeljkovic glove side.

TBL at PIT | Paul's quick release

PIT 4, TBL 3
7:23 Anthony Duclair (22) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman
Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov entered Pittsburgh’s zone and set up a scoring chance. Kucherov saw Anthony Duclair with the late entry and fed it to him on the rush where he was able rip one into Pittsburgh’s twine.

TBL at PIT | Duclair puts the Bolts within one

PIT 4, TBL 4
10:45 Steven Stamkos (36) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov
Marcus Petersson was whistled for tripping which sent the Bolts back on the power play. Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov once again set up Steven Stamkos from his office where he was able to bury a one-timer for his second power play goal of the day.

TBL at PIT | Stamkos gets his second PPG

PIT 5, TBL 4
14:32 Michael Bunting (18) – Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh had a couple chances on goal, but were not able to jam the puck past the goal line. The rebound came loose and ended onto the tape of Erik Karlsson at the blue line where he fed it to Evgeni Malkin at the side of the net. Malkin tipped it in front for Michael Bunting to finish it off.

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Penguins 5, Lightning 4

Lightning First Round playoff tickets to go on sale April 12

Bolts clinch seventh-consecutive playoff appearance

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts visit the Pens for a matinee matchup

The Backcheck: Bolts keep things rolling in Montreal

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Canadiens 4

Recap: Lightning 7, Canadiens 4

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back wraps up in Montreal

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 1

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit Leafs on Wednesday

The Backcheck: Point streak ends in home loss to Detroit

Lightning add Matt Tomkins from Syracuse on emergency recall

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brayden Point

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 4, Lightning 2

Recap: Red Wings 4, Lightning 2

Ashly Delaney honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open April against Detroit