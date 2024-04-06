Recap: Penguins 5, Lightning 4

Despite a late push, erasing Pittsburgh's 4-1 lead in the third period, Tampa Bay comes out empty handed falling 5-4 to the Penguins on the road.

With a slow start, the Lightning didn't get their first shot on goal until over halfway through the first period.

They were able to diminish their deficit with goals from Nick Paul, Anthony Ducalir, and a pair of power play goals from the captain.

Ultimately, Alex Nedeljkovic was the difference-maker making some huge saves in the final minutes of regulation despite a Tampa Bay 6-on-4 advantage.

The Bolts now head back home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PIT 1, TBL 0

4:20 Sidney Crosby (40) – Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson

Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby closed in on Steven Stamkos along the boards and created a turnover. They broke into the Bolts’ zone on a 2-on-1 before Rust found Crosby at the crease where he was able to tuck the puck in behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.

2nd Period

PIT 2, TBL 0

6:06 Evgeni Malkin (24) – Erik Karlsson, Michael Bunting

Pittsburgh extended their lead just over six minutes into the second frame. Erik Karlsson gathered the puck at the blue line and fired a shot towards goal, Evgeni Malkin got the final touch with his net front presence beating Vasilevskiy glove side.

PIT 2, TBL 1

12:15 Steven Stamkos (35) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

Marcus Petersson was whistled for tripping after a scramble for the puck in Pittsburgh’s crease which sent Tampa Bay to their first man advantage of the day. Nikita Kucherov backhanded the puck to Victor Hedman at the high slot. Hedman one-touched the puck to Steven Stamkos at his office and his one-timer fired past Alex Nedeljkovic.