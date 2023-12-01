Recap: Penguins 4, Lightning 2

The Lightning couldn't keep their early 2-0 lead, surrending to the Penguins 4-2.

The Bolts started out strong with two unanswered goals from Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot.

Nikita Kucherov continued his 8-game point streak with secondary assists on both Lightning goals.

The Bolts efforts couldn't overcome the strong goaltending of Tristan Jarry who saved 39 out of 41 shots ending the game with a goalie goal.

The Lightning head right back on the road to face the Stars on Saturday with an early puck drop.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, PIT 0

10:54 Steven Stamkos (10) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

Victor Hedman’s original shot was blocked by Tristan Jarry and the rebound was gloved back into play. Nikita Kucherov played the puck back to Hedman at the blue line where his wrist shot made it back to the net. Steven Stamkos was the perfect screen in front of Ryan Shea and grabbed the tip-in over the blocker of Jarry which put the Bolts on the board.

TBL 2, PIT 0

7:27 Tanner Jeannot (5) – Mikhail Sergachev, Nikita Kucherov

Noel Acciari got called for tripping Tanner Jeannot which sent the Bolts to the first power play of the night. Just as the penalty was going to expire, Mikhail Sergachev grabbed the loose puck in the bumper and sniped it towards the net. The rebound came loose, but Tanner Jeannot was right in the crease and jammed it past Tristan Jarry to put the Bolts up by two.

2ndPeriod

TBL 2, PIT 1

11:07 Sidney Crosby (14) – Jake Guentzel

Nikita Kucherov couldn’t keep the puck in Tampa Bay’s zone and Jake Guentzel was able to create a breakaway for Sidney Crosby. Crosby took the puck through the neutral zone and sniped it past Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut their deficit in half.

TBL 2, PIT 2

00:37 Drew O’Connor (2) – Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

Within the final minute of the second period, the Bolts struggled on the forecheck which led to an odd-man rush. From the right circle, Evgeni Malkin waited for Drew O’Connor to be in front of the crease and he tapped it into the Bolts net to even the scoring.

3rd Period

PIT 3, TBL 2

17:11 Jeff Carter (1) – Matt Nieto, Marcus Petterson

A Pittsburgh odd-man rush allowed Marcus Petterson to toss the puck up neutral ice to Jeff Carter in the defensive zone. Once Carter arrived to the front of the net, he bought himself time with a give-and-go with Matt Nieto before he tapped it past Andrei Vasilevskiy which give Pittsburgh their first lead of the night.

PIT 4, TBL 2

1:08 Tristan Jarry (1)

After Tampa Bay pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, the Bolts played the puck to the offensive zone. Before they could get any scoring chances, Tristan Jarry cleared the puck down the length of the ice and made it into the empty net to seal Pittsburgh victory.