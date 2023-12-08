Recap: Predators 5, Lightning 1

The Lightning opened a five-game Western Conference road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Predators in Nashville on Thursday.

After grabbing the lead 13:32 into the first period on a goal from Alex Barre-Boulet, the Bolts were held scoreless over the remainder of regulation while conceding five unanswered Nashville goals.

Jonas Johansson got the start in goal for Tampa Bay in the second half of the back-to-back.

The Bolts now head further west to Seattle where they’ll face the Kraken on Saturday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, NSH 0

13:32 Alex Barre-Boulet (5) – Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

Beautiful passing from his linemates led to Alex Barre-Boulet’s game-opening goal. Anthony Cirelli pulled up at the left circle and found Brandon Hagel trailing on the rush in the slot. Hagel sent a backhand feed to Barre-Boulet at the right circle, and his one-timer beat Juuse Saros to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

TBL 1, NSH 1

17:14 Juuso Parssinen (5) – Philip Tomasino, Ryan McDonagh – PPG

Nashville tied the game in the closing seconds of a power play late in the first period. Ryan McDonagh’s initial shot from the point was inadvertently blocked by Philip Tomasino in front, but the rebound fell right to Juuso Parssinen, and he fired it past Jonas Johansson.

2nd Period

NSH 2, TBL 1

2:37 Filip Forsberg (14) – Roman Josi, Gustav Nyquist – PPG

The Predators took their first lead of the night on Filip Forsberg’s goal seven seconds into a power play. Nashville won the opening faceoff and Forsberg’s shot from the top of the right circle beat Johansson through a screen.

NSH 3, TBL 1

4:32 Ryan McDonagh (1) – Unassisted

A Colton Sissons shot was blocked by Darren Raddysh in front of the net and kicked aside to the left circle. Ryan McDonagh had snuck down from the point and backhanded home the rebound for a second Predators goal in a span of 1:55.

3rd Period

NSH 4, TBL 1

6:11 Roman Josi (6) – Cole Smith

Nashville continued to add on, scoring a fourth unanswered goal just over six minutes into the third period. The Preds won an offensive zone faceoff and Roman Josi’s shot cleanly got through traffic and beat Johansson.

NSH 5, TBL 1

13:13 Yakov Trenin (6) – Kiefer Sherwood – ENG

With Johansson already pulled for the extra attacker, Mikey Eyssimont couldn’t control a pass in the slot and turned it over. Nashville cleanly exited their zone and Yakov Trenin hit the empty net.