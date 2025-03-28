Recap: Lightning 8, Utah Hockey Club 0

The Bolts score early and often in Thursday's rout of Utah

MK0007 - GAME RECAP_ HOME - 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Goals, goals, goals.

They came from all over the ice in all three periods for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday as Tampa Bay stormed to an 8-0 victory over Utah Hockey Club.

The Lightning scored twice in the first 4 minutes, 20 seconds of the game before adding four more scores in the second period and two more goals in period three.

Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and three assists, while defenseman Victor Hedman had a goal and two helpers. Ryan McDonagh finished with two assists in his 1,000th NHL game.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for the shutout victory.

The Lightning are now 42-25-5 this season and close a three-game homestand on Saturday when the New York Islanders visit for a 2 p.m. matinee.

Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, UTA 0
1:30 Jake Guentzel (35) - Nikita Kucherov, Ryan McDonagh
Tampa Bay flew to a 1-0 lead 90 seconds in on Thursday when Jake Guentzel found a rebound and scored near the left goalpost.

TBL 2, UTA 0
4:20 Victor Hedman (13) - JJ Moser, Brandon Hagel
Captain Victor Hedman made it 2-0 on Tampa Bay’s fourth shot of the game. Hedman took a pass from JJ Moser and scored on his shot from the left faceoff dot.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, UTA 5

Second period
TBL 3, UTA 0
5:05 Gage Goncalves (3) - Emil Lilleberg, Yanni Gourde
The Lightning pushed their lead to three goals on a netfront deflection by rookie Gage Goncalves following an Emil Lilleberg shot from the left point.

TBL 4, UTA 0
9:14 Kucherov (32) - Brayden Point, Darren Raddysh
Nikita Kucherov’s backhand shot midway through period two gave the Lightning a 4-0 advantage.

TBL 5, UTA 0
17:54 Guentzel (36) - Kucherov, Hedman - PP
Guentzel’s second goal of the game came on the power play after he skated to the front of the net from the right side and scored on a shot to the far post.

TBL 6, UTA 0
19:36 Oliver Bjorkstrand (18) - Gourde, McDonagh
Tampa Bay rounded out another successful period with a one-timer goal from the slot by Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, UTA 8

Third period
TBL 7, UTA 0
8:59 Point (36) - Kucherov, Hedman
Point scored his 36th goal of the season by batting a rebound out of mid-air near the net after Kucherov’s initial shot hit the right post.

TBL 8, UTA 0
14:54 Bjorkstrand (19) - Nick Perbix
Bjorkstrand’s first multi-goal game with the Lightning came via a wrist shot from distance with five minutes left in the game.

Total shots: UTA 25, TBL 21

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Utah in town for a rematch

The Lightning Foundation and MicroLumen commemorate 10-year anniversary of Honorary Captain Program

The Backcheck: Lightning score early and often before defending to win over Penguins

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Penguins 1

Recap: Lightning 6, Penguins 1

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Pens

Lightning sign F Cooper Flinton to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract

The Backcheck: ‘It’s gotta start now’: Lightning push back but fall in weekend games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Golden Knights 4, Lightning 2

Recap: Golden Knights 4, Lightning 2

Nuts & Bolts: Back to work in Vegas

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Utah Hockey Club 6, Lightning 4

Recap: Utah Hockey Club 6, Lightning 4

Lightning recall goaltender Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit Utah for the first time

Lightning prospect Isaac Howard named top-10 finalist for Hobey Baker Award

The Backcheck: Bolts open road trip with physical shootout win over Stars

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Stars 2 - SO