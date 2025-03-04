Recap: Panthers 2, Lightning 1

Lightning push late, but winning streak ends in Sunrise

TBLatFLA_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

A last second opportunity for the Tampa Bay Lightning to tie the game just missed on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena as the Bolts fell 2-1 to the Florida Panthers, ending an eight-game winning streak.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice in the second period to give the home team a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Brayden Point’s backhand goal early in the third period drew the Lightning within a goal of the Panthers. A late tying chance in the final seconds narrowly missed after a Victor Hedman point shot.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for the Lightning, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the hosts.

The Lightning will look to start a new winning streak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (30-22-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, FLA 7

Second period

FLA 1, TBL 0

9:02 Aleksander Barkov (15) - Unassisted

The home team earned the game’s first lead midway through the second period. Forward Aleksander Barkov powered from the left wall, dashed toward the middle of the ice and scored on a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

FLA 2, TBL 0

15:16 Barkov (16) - Mackie Samoskevich, Aaron Ekblad - PP

Barkov’s second goal came on the power play, as his spinning shot beat Vasilevskiy on the glove side.

Shots on goal: FLA 12, TBL 7

Third period

FLA 2, TBL 1

2:07 Brayden Point (32) - Darren Raddysh

Tampa Bay’s leading goal scorer halved the Florida Panthers’ advantage in the opening minutes of the third period. Point’s initial shot from the right faceoff circle was saved, but the forward chased down the rebound in the slot and buried his second chance on the backhand.

Total shots: FLA 29, TBL 28

