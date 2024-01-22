Recap: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1

Despite leading the Red Wings 19-4 in shots in the third period, the Bolts couldn’t capitalize, falling to Detroit 2-1 on Sunday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy shined throughout with key saves to keep the Lightning within one for a majority of the contest. Other the other end, Alex Lyon was the gamechanger saving 28 out of 29 shots faced and stayed solid during the Lightning’s third period push.

Tampa Bay’s winning streak comes to an end and now heads to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Tuesday to close out their road trip.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, DET 0

8:45 Victor Hedman (9) – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point

The Lightning scored first on a beautiful give and go play by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman. Hedman dropped the puck behind him for Kucherov as he set himself up at the right point. Kucherov fed the puck back to Hedman and his snap shot beat Alex Lyon.

TBL 1, DET 1

18:29 Lucas Raymond (13) – Dylan Larkin, Perron

The Red Wings broke through the neutral zone on a 2-on-1. Dylan Larkin’s turning pass landed on the tape of Lucas Raymond and even though Andrei Vasilevskiy got a piece of his wrist shot, the puck trickled past the goal line to even the scoring.

2nd Period

DET 2, TBL 1

8:58 Daniel Sprong (12) – JT Compher

Anthony Cirelli’s pass intended for Emil Lilleberg ended up loose in the neutral zone. Daniel Sprong picked up the puck and skated it towards the Bolts crease to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side.

3rd Period

Scoreless.