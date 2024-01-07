Recap: Bruins 7, Lightning 3

After Brayden Point scored just 21 seconds into the contest, the Bolts were unable to regain the lead falling 7-3 to the Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden.

Nikita Kucherov had another multi-point game, scoring his 28th of the season and grabbing assists on the other two Lightning goals.

Tampa Bay had some key power play opportunities in the third period to shorten Boston’s lead, but could not capitalize on the man-advantages and ultimately giving up back-to-back shorthanded goals putting the dagger on the night.

The Lightning now head back home after going 1-2-0 on this road trip and will face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, BOS 0

00:21 Brayden Point (18) – Nikita Kucherov

Less than a minute into the contest, a check from Brandon Hagel on Brandon Carlo forced a turnover to Nikita Kucherov who helped the puck up to Brayden Point. Point grabbed the pass in front of the Bruins net and wristed it past Linus Ullmark.

TBL 1, BOS 1

4:42 Trent Frederic (11) – Kevin Shattenkirk, Hampus Lindholm – PPG

Just as Calvin de Haan was set to step out of the penalty box after a holding call, the Bruins tied the game. Lindholm kept the puck alive from the blue line and played it to Trent Frederic in front of Tampa Bay’s crease. Frederic grabbed the pass and turned around to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side.

BOS 2, TBL 1

14:56 Charlie McAvoy (4) – Danton Heinen, Matthew Poitras

A fight for the puck on the near wall led to possession by Charlie McAvoy at the blue line. McAvoy shot through traffic and the puck deflected into the back of the Bolts net which gave the Bruins their first lead of the night.

2nd Period

BOS 3, TBL 1

1:49 Trent Frederic (12) – Matt Grzelcyk, Matthew Poitras

Boston extended their lead early into the second frame. Matt Grzelcyk’s center shot was blocked by Darren Raddysh, but the rebound came loose and before Andrei Vasilevskiy could get a piece of it, Trent Frederic helped the puck into the Bolts crease.

BOS 3, TBL 2

7:53 Nikita Kucherov (28) – Unassisted

After Victor Hedman’s stick broke from a hard play along the far wall, Nikita Kucherov swooped in and grabbed the puck. Kucherov leapt the puck to Boston’s crease and his wrist shot beat Linus Ullmark as he couldn’t regroup after attempting to make the initial save.

BOS 4, TBL 2

8:23 David Pastrnak (24) – Pavel Zacha

Boston responded to Nikita Kucherov’s goal in less than a minute to restore their two-goal lead. David Pastrnak grabbed the breakaway after Kucherov’s shot hit the glass. On the rush side-by-side with Darren Raddysh, Pastrnak beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side.

BOS 4, TBL 3

15:53 Brayden Point (19) – Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

After Brandon Hagel led the attack, he dropped the puck to Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov dove to Boston’s net and back passed onto the tape of Brayden Point at the left circle and his wrist shot finished over the right shoulder of Linus Ullmark which put the Bolts within one.

3rd Period

BOS 5, TBL 3

1:35 Morgan Geekie (8) – David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm

Hampus Lindholm turned the puck past Brayden Point along the far wall and crossed the puck to David Pastrnak on the other end of the ice. Pastrnak played the puck to Morgan Geekie on the rush and feathered it into Tampa Bay’s twine.

BOS 6, TBL 3

16:34 Jake Debrusk (8) – Unassisted - Shorthanded

After Jesper Boqvist got sent to the penalty box for slashing Luke Glendening, Tampa Bay pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy for the extra-attacker making it 6-on-4 for two minutes. Victor Hedman attempted a shot from the point, but his stick broke on the play and Jake Debrusk skated the puck to the other end and beat Vasilevskiy for the shorthanded goal.

BOS 7, TBL 3

17:14 Charlie Coyle (14) – Unassisted – Shorthanded

Just as the Jesper Boqvist penalty was set to expire, Charlie Coyle stole the puck and scored on Andrei Vasilevskiy which put the dagger on the Bolts night.