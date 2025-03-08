Recap: Bruins 4, Lightning 0

The Boston Bruins took a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at AMALIE Arena.
Cole Koepke gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second period before a tough bounce resulted in a goal for Bruins forward Mark Kastelic in the third period for a 2-0 advantage.
An empty-net goal and a rush goal for Koepke late in the game resulted in the final score.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in the game, while Jeremy Swayman earned the victory with a 26-save performance.
Tampa Bay is now 37-22-4 this season and continues play with a road game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Scoring summary
First period
None.
Shots on goal: TBL 6, BOS 5
Second period
BOS 1, TBL 0
10:32 Cole Koepke (8) - Unassisted
Boston opened the scoring midway through the second period when a breakaway chance for forward Cole Koepke. The Bruin skated in alone on Vasilevskiy, and the loose puck bounced off a Lightning player and into the net after his initial shot.
Shots on goal: TBL 8, BOS 8
Third period
BOS 2, TBL 0
13:16 Mark Kastelic (5) - Morgan Geekie, Ian Mitchell
Boston expanded its lead late in period three when a deep shot by forward Mark Kastelic ricocheted off a Lightning defenseman and into the net.
BOS 3, TBL 0
14:50 Nikita Zadorov (4) - John Beecher - EN
Defenseman Nikita Zadorov closed the scoring with an empty-net goal from near center ice.
BOS 4, TBL 0
15:53 Koepke (9) - David Pastrnak, Mittelstadt
Koepke’s second goal of the game came on a two-man rush with David Pastrnak, who fed Koepke for a one-timer at the right faceoff circle.
Total shots: TBL 26, BOS 25