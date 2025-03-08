Recap: Bruins 4, Lightning 0

The Boston Bruins took a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at AMALIE Arena.

Cole Koepke gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second period before a tough bounce resulted in a goal for Bruins forward Mark Kastelic in the third period for a 2-0 advantage.

An empty-net goal and a rush goal for Koepke late in the game resulted in the final score.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in the game, while Jeremy Swayman earned the victory with a 26-save performance.

Tampa Bay is now 37-22-4 this season and continues play with a road game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 6, BOS 5

Second period

BOS 1, TBL 0

10:32 Cole Koepke (8) - Unassisted

Boston opened the scoring midway through the second period when a breakaway chance for forward Cole Koepke. The Bruin skated in alone on Vasilevskiy, and the loose puck bounced off a Lightning player and into the net after his initial shot.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, BOS 8

Third period

BOS 2, TBL 0

13:16 Mark Kastelic (5) - Morgan Geekie, Ian Mitchell

Boston expanded its lead late in period three when a deep shot by forward Mark Kastelic ricocheted off a Lightning defenseman and into the net.

BOS 3, TBL 0

14:50 Nikita Zadorov (4) - John Beecher - EN

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov closed the scoring with an empty-net goal from near center ice.

BOS 4, TBL 0

15:53 Koepke (9) - David Pastrnak, Mittelstadt

Koepke’s second goal of the game came on a two-man rush with David Pastrnak, who fed Koepke for a one-timer at the right faceoff circle.

Total shots: TBL 26, BOS 25