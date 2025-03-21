Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit Utah for the first time

The road trip continues on Saturday evening at Delta Center

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 22 - 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history when they visit Delta Center on Saturday...The weekend game marks the first of two matchups between the clubs over the next six days, as the teams will also play their second and final contest of the season on Thursday at AMALIE Arena...The Lightning are 40-23-5 this season and enter Saturday on a three game win streak that has included victories over the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars...Tampa Bay is 19-9-0 against Western Conference opponents this season and 8-5-0 against other teams from the Central Division...Tampa Bay is now 16-15-3 in road games and will look to improve on their 4-5-1 record in the first half of back-to-back games so far in 2024-25. The opening puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Item of the Game
Utah Hockey Club Match-Up Puck
The Road Ahead
Sunday, March 23 at Vegas Golden Knights
Tuesday, March 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thursday, March 27 vs. Utah Hockey Club

