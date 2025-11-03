Nuts & Bolts: Lightning ride winning streak into Colorado

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Colorado on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 4 - 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

TV Coverage: TNT

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will shoot for a sixth straight win when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:30 p.m...Tampa Bay (6-4-2 this season) holds a 26-21-8 record against the Avalanche all-time, including 10-14-4 on the road...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise career scoring leader versus Colorado with 10-12—22 in 21 games, followed by Victor Hedman (2-16—18 in 26 GP) and Steven Stamkos (9-9—18 in 23 GP)...The Lightning went 2-0-0 against the Avalanche in 2024-25, winning an Oct. 30 game 5-2 before taking the Nov. 25 rematch by an 8-2 final score...Brandon Hagel led all Lightning players in scoring against the Avalanche last season with 0-7—7 in two games, while Kucherov posted 2-4—6...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against Colorado a season ago, going 2-0-0 with a .933 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average...Vasilevskiy holds a 6-4-1 career record against the Avalanche with a .908 save percentage and two shutouts, while goalie partner Jonas Johansson has yet to face Colorado as a member of the Lightning.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 6 at Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, November 8 vs. Washington Capitals

Wednesday, November 12 vs. New York Rangers