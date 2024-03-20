Nuts & Bolts: Bolts look for fifth-straight win in a Sharks matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 21 - 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbixy

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Sharks are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at SAP Center...The Bolts skated to a 6-0 win over SJS in the first matchup this season Oct. 26 at AMALIE Arena... Fourteen of Tampa Bay’s 18 skaters found the scoresheet Oct. 26 vs. SJS with Victor Hedman (0-2—2), Nick Perbix (0-2—2), Mikhail Sergachev (0-2—2) and Steven Stamkos (1-1—2) posting multi-point efforts and Jonas Johansson recording a shutout for the second-straight game...Brayden Point is riding a six-game point streak vs. SJS (4-4—8) and has picked up points in four of his five career contests at SJS (1-4—5)...Nikita Kucherov has pointed in five consecutive games vs. SJS (2-5—7) and has logged 10 points in eight career contests at SJS (5-5—10)...Stamkos has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games vs. SJS (7-7—14) and eight of his 10 career contests at SJS (5-9—14)...Hedman is riding a five-game point streak vs. SJS (2-5—7) and has pointed in eight of the last nine meetings (5-8—13)...In nine career games (eight starts) vs. SJS, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-2-0 with a .920 save percentage and 2.44 goals against average...The Bolts are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games at SJS and 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 26-20-1 with two ties all-time vs. SJS, including a road record of 12-10-0 with one tie...Stamkos (15-15—30) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. SJS.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 23 at Los Angeles Kings

Sunday, March 24 at Anaheim Ducks

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Boston Bruins - Get Tickets