Nuts & Bolts: Bolts close out homestand with a Rangers matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 14 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Anthony Duclairs

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Haydn Fleury - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Rangers are playing the third of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 0-2-0 vs. NYR this season following a 5-1 loss Dec. 30 at AMALIE Arena and a 3-1 defeat Feb. 7 at Madison Square Garden...Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) leads the Bolts in points vs. NYR this season while Erik Cernak (0-1—1), Brandon Hagel (1-0—1), Nick Paul (0-1—1) and Steven Stamkos (0-1—1) are the other Lightning skaters to find the scoresheet...Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. NYR (1-4—5) and has picked up points in 10 of the last 11 meetings (3-12—15)...Kucherov has pointed in five of his last six home contests vs. NYR (2-6—8)...Stamkos has picked up points in nine of his last 13 games vs. NYR (7-8—15) and has 10 points over the last six meetings at AMALIE Arena...Brayden Point has found the scoresheet in six of his nine career home games vs. NYR (2-5—7)...Victor Hedman has recorded seven points over his last six home games vs. NYR (0-7—7)... Anthony Duclair has picked up points in six of his last eight contests vs. NYR (4-4—8)...In seven career home starts vs. NYR, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 3-2-2 with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals against average...The Bolts are 4-3-3 in their last 10 home games vs. NYR and 2-7-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 50-49-7 with five ties all-time vs. NYR, including a home record of 26-20-5 with three ties...Martin St. Louis (20-26—46) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. NYR.

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-Body - Day-to-Day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2022 Stadium Series Game-worn Jersey Auction

Two years ago tonight, the Bolts wore their 2022 Stadium Series style jerseys at AMALIE Arena against the Rangers. Those game-worn jerseys are now up for auction. Place your bid now at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 16 at Florida Panthers

Tuesday, March 19 at Vegas Golden Knights

Thursday, March 21 at Same Jose Sharks