Nuts & Bolts: Nashville up next

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Monday.

When: Monday, October 28 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning play the Nashville Predators for the first of two games this season on Monday...The Predators visit AMALIE Arena Monday before the Lightning travel to Nashville on Nov. 29...Nashville enters Monday’s game with a 2-5-0 record this season...The Lightning are 23-16-5 all-time against the Predators since the latter team joined the NHL for the 1998-99 season, a record that includes a 1-1 split last season...Nick Paul scored 2-1—3 in the two games between the teams last season, while Brayden Point had three assists. Nikita Kucherov (2-0—2) and Brandon Hagel (1-1—2) also averaged a point per game against Nashville...Goalie Jonas Johansson started both games against Nashville last season, finishing 1-1-0 with 53 saves on 60 shots, an .883 save percentage...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 12-8-3 in his career against the Predators with a .915 save percentage and one shutout.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, October 30 at Colorado Avalanche

Friday, November 1 at Minnesota Wild

Sunday, November 3 at Winnipeg Jets