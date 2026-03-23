Nuts & Bolts: Season-long homestand opens against the Wild

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday:

When: Sunday, March 24 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will put a bow on their 2025-26 season series against the Minnesota Wild when the latter visits Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday...The Wild took the first game of the season series by a 5-1 score, a game that saw Nikita Kucherov score the lone Lightning goal...Tampa Bay is 13-20-4 all-time against Minnesota, a record that includes a 10-6-2 pace on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Wild, scoring 10-10—20 in 20 career games against the team...Steven Stamkos ranks second with 6-9—15 in 23 games, while Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 4-8—12 in 24 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-7-2 over his NHL career against Minnesota along with a .909 save percentage, 2.60 goals against average and one shutout....Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson is looking for his first start against the Wild over his NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 26 vs. Seattle Kraken

Saturday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Senators

Sunday, March 29 vs. Nashville Predators