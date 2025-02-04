Nuts & Bolts: Opening a two-game set against the Sens

The Lightning and Senators are set for the first of of two meetings this week at AMALIE Arena

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ HOME _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, February 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
AMALIE Arena will play host to an Atlantic Division matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators on Tuesday...Tampa Bay will look to avenge a 5-4 loss from Oct. 19 in Ottawa, the lone game played between the teams this season...Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2) and Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) each had two points in that game...The Lightning are 50-56-11 all-time against the Senators, including 28-24-6 at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 7-7-1 against the Senators since 2019-20...Ottawa took the 2023-24 season series with a 2-1-1 record...Brayden Point (5-2—7) and Kucherov (1-6—7) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Ottawa last season...Kucherov leads the franchise in career scoring against Ottawa with 14-36—50 in 36 games. Defenseman Victor Hedman is second among active players with 14-25—39 in 49 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 28 shots in the Oct. 19 loss and is 10-7-0 with an .891 career save percentage against the Senators.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, February 6 vs. Ottawa Senators
Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings
Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens

