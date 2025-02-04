Nuts & Bolts: Opening a two-game set against the Sens

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, February 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

AMALIE Arena will play host to an Atlantic Division matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators on Tuesday...Tampa Bay will look to avenge a 5-4 loss from Oct. 19 in Ottawa, the lone game played between the teams this season...Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2) and Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) each had two points in that game...The Lightning are 50-56-11 all-time against the Senators, including 28-24-6 at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 7-7-1 against the Senators since 2019-20...Ottawa took the 2023-24 season series with a 2-1-1 record...Brayden Point (5-2—7) and Kucherov (1-6—7) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Ottawa last season...Kucherov leads the franchise in career scoring against Ottawa with 14-36—50 in 36 games. Defenseman Victor Hedman is second among active players with 14-25—39 in 49 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 28 shots in the Oct. 19 loss and is 10-7-0 with an .891 career save percentage against the Senators.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, February 6 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens