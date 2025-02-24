Nuts & Bolts: Oilers in town for Tuesday night matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, February 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN+

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from 2/24 practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Zemgus Girgensons

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers and close a two-game season series with the Oilers...The Oilers won the first game by a 2-1 score on Dec. 10 in Edmonton...Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in that game, one that saw Light- ning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy make 24 saves and teammate Jake Guentzel score the lone Tampa Bay goal...Tampa Bay went 2-0-0 against Edmonton in 2023-24 and is 4-4-0 against the Oilers since the 2019-20 season...Steven Stamkos (5-1—6) and Nikita Kucherov (3-3—6) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Edmonton last season...Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with 53 saves and a .930 SV% in his lone start against Edmonton last season, while Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with 38 saves and a .905 SV%...Kucherov is the franchise leader in all-time scoring against the Oilers with 13-17—30 in 17 career games...Brayden Point is the next active Bolt, scoring 3-13—16 in 13 career games against Edmonton...Vasilevskiy paces all Lightning goalies in wins and holds a 6-4-0 record to pair with a .909 SV% in 10 career starts versus Edmonton...Johansson’s lone start with the Lightning against the Oilers came in last season’s win.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, February 27 vs. Calgary Flames

Saturday, March 1 at Washington Capitals

Monday, March 3 at Florida Panthers