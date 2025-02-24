Nuts & Bolts: Oilers in town for Tuesday night matchup

The Lightning close out a two-game season series with Edmonton at AMALIE Arena

TBLvsEDM_Nuts&Bolts
By Tampa Bay Lightning
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, February 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: ESPN+
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from 2/24 practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Zemgus Girgensons
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers and close a two-game season series with the Oilers...The Oilers won the first game by a 2-1 score on Dec. 10 in Edmonton...Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in that game, one that saw Light- ning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy make 24 saves and teammate Jake Guentzel score the lone Tampa Bay goal...Tampa Bay went 2-0-0 against Edmonton in 2023-24 and is 4-4-0 against the Oilers since the 2019-20 season...Steven Stamkos (5-1—6) and Nikita Kucherov (3-3—6) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Edmonton last season...Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with 53 saves and a .930 SV% in his lone start against Edmonton last season, while Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with 38 saves and a .905 SV%...Kucherov is the franchise leader in all-time scoring against the Oilers with 13-17—30 in 17 career games...Brayden Point is the next active Bolt, scoring 3-13—16 in 13 career games against Edmonton...Vasilevskiy paces all Lightning goalies in wins and holds a 6-4-0 record to pair with a .909 SV% in 10 career starts versus Edmonton...Johansson’s lone start with the Lightning against the Oilers came in last season’s win.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, February 27 vs. Calgary Flames
Saturday, March 1 at Washington Capitals
Monday, March 3 at Florida Panthers

News Feed

The Backcheck: Lightning pick up right where they left off with win over Kraken

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

John and Holly Tomlin honored as Lightning Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Welcome back from the break

Lightning recall goaltender Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse

Lightning reassign forward Jesse Ylonen to AHL Syracuse

Lightning recall forward Jesse Ylonen from AHL Syracuse

Canada gets revenge in 4 Nations final, downs Team USA in overtime to claim title

Bolts collide in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Lightning recall forwards Gage Goncalves and Gabriel Fortier from AHL Syracuse

Canada's regulation win sets up rematch with Americans in Thursday's 4 Nations championship

4 Nations Face-Off heightens as tournament shifts to Boston

Guentzel scores twice to help land Team USA a spot in 4 Nations championship game

Hedman central again but Sweden falls to Finland in overtime at 4 Nations

Saturday primed to renew international hockey rivalries at 4 Nations Face-Off

Guentzel, Team USA beat Finland in Thursday’s Four Nations game

A History of the 4 Nations FAQ