Nuts & Bolts: Off to DC to wrap up the back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Washington on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 14 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C

TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Pontus Holmberg - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Mitchell Chaffee - Conor Geekie - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Washington Capitals for the first time this season with a visit to Capital One Arena on Tuesday...The Lightning are 50-78-15 all-time against Washington, including 20-41-11 on the road... Tuesday marks the first of three meetings between the teams this season, the next coming Nov. 8 in Tampa before closing on Nov. 22 at Capital One Arena... The Lightning went 2-1-0 against the Capitals last season while outscoring Washington 10-6...Brayden Point led all Tampa Bay players with 4-1—5 in three games against Washington last season, while Nikita Kucherov posted 0-3—3...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in career scoring versus the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 72 games, while Kucherov leads active Bolts with 14-16—30 in 31 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started all three games against the Capitals a season ago, going 2-1-0 with a .929 save percentage and one shutout...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 11-11-1 paired with a .904 save percentage, 3.11 goals against average and one shutout against the Capitals.

Item of the Game

Line Change Collection

The latest drop from your favorite Lightning ladies collab is here, check out the newest collection from Line Change today. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Friday, October 17 at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, October 18 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, October 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks