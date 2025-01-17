Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set sights on Red Wings at home

Tampa Bay opens a four-game season series against Detroit on Saturday

TBLvsDET_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 18 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mitchell Chaffee - Zemgus Girgensons - Mikey Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning will open a four-game season series against their Atlantic Division opponent Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 38-36-5 all-time against the Red Wings, a record which includes an 11-8-2 run over the previous five seasons...Detroit won all three of the 2023-24 matchups in regulation...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer against Detroit, posting 20-26—46 in 36 games...Steven Stamkos sits second with 23-19—42. Defenseman Victor Hedman ranks third with 5-35—40 in 44 games...Brayden Point is near a point per game against the Red Wings with 18-15—33 in 34 games...Hedman (2-2—4) and Kucherov (0-4—4) co-led the team in last season’s three-game series against Detroit, and Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) also had a point per game...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-4-0 against the Red Wings with a .928 save percentage in his Bolts career...Vasilevskiy was 0-2-0 against Detroit last year despite posting a .924 SV%, stopping 61 of 65 shots...Jonas Johansson was 0-1 with an .878 save percentage.

The Road Ahead
Monday, January 20 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, January 21 at Montreal Canadiens
Friday, January 24 at Chicago Blackhawks

