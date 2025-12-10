Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continue road trip in Newark

Tampa Bay looks to keep momentum rolling in the third matchup of the trip against New Jersey

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday:

When: Tuesday, December 11 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson

Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning close their 2025-26 season series against the New Jersey Devils with their lone visit to the Prudential Center on Thursday...The Lightning are 1-1-0 against the Devils this season, dropping a 5-3 game on Oct. 11 before avenging the loss with a 5-1 win on Nov. 18...Defenseman Darren Raddysh leads all Lightning players with 2-2—4 in two games against the Devils this season, while Jake Guentzel has scored 3-0—3...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games, going 1-1-0 with a .905 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 46-54-16 all-time against the Devils, including 21-30-8 on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus New Jersey with 24-21—45 in 44 games, while Nikita Kucherov is the active Lightning leader with 13-30—43 in 29 career games... Brayden Point has 12-18—30 in 24 games against New Jersey...Vasilevskiy is the franchise leader in net, holding a 10-6-1 career record with a .908 save percentage and one shutout against New Jersey along with a 2.72 goals against average...Jonas Johansson is 2-0-0 against New Jersey as a Bolt with an .889 save percentage.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, December 13 at New York Islanders
Monday, December 15 vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, December 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings

