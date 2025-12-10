Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continue road trip in Newark

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday:

When: Tuesday, December 11 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their 2025-26 season series against the New Jersey Devils with their lone visit to the Prudential Center on Thursday...The Lightning are 1-1-0 against the Devils this season, dropping a 5-3 game on Oct. 11 before avenging the loss with a 5-1 win on Nov. 18...Defenseman Darren Raddysh leads all Lightning players with 2-2—4 in two games against the Devils this season, while Jake Guentzel has scored 3-0—3...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games, going 1-1-0 with a .905 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 46-54-16 all-time against the Devils, including 21-30-8 on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus New Jersey with 24-21—45 in 44 games, while Nikita Kucherov is the active Lightning leader with 13-30—43 in 29 career games... Brayden Point has 12-18—30 in 24 games against New Jersey...Vasilevskiy is the franchise leader in net, holding a 10-6-1 career record with a .908 save percentage and one shutout against New Jersey along with a 2.72 goals against average...Jonas Johansson is 2-0-0 against New Jersey as a Bolt with an .889 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 13 at New York Islanders

Monday, December 15 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, December 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings