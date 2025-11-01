Nuts & Bolts: First trip out west brings Lightning to Utah

The Bolts open a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at the Delta Center

By Benjamin Pierce
Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Utah on Sunday.

When: Sunday, November 2 - 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to push their win streak to five games when they open a three-game road trip with a visit to the Utah Mammoth (8-3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday...Sunday’s game marks the first of two games between the teams this season, as the Mammoth will visit Benchmark International Arena on Jan. 26...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against Utah all-time, dropping a March 22, 2025 game 6-4 on the road before winning the March 27 rematch by an 8-0 score...Jake Guentzel (3-2—5) and Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) co-led the Lightning in scoring last season against the Mammoth and are the franchise leaders in against the new franchise, while seven different Lightning players finished the season series versus Utah with at least three points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won his lone career start against the team, stopping all 25 shots he faced in the Jan. 26 game for a shutout, while Brandon Halverson made the other start, making 19 saves on 24 shots against.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 4 at Colorado Avalanche
Thursday, November 6 at Vegas Golden Knights
Saturday, November 8 vs. Washington Capitals

