Nuts & Bolts: First trip out west brings Lightning to Utah

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Utah on Sunday.

When: Sunday, November 2 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to push their win streak to five games when they open a three-game road trip with a visit to the Utah Mammoth (8-3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday...Sunday’s game marks the first of two games between the teams this season, as the Mammoth will visit Benchmark International Arena on Jan. 26...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against Utah all-time, dropping a March 22, 2025 game 6-4 on the road before winning the March 27 rematch by an 8-0 score...Jake Guentzel (3-2—5) and Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) co-led the Lightning in scoring last season against the Mammoth and are the franchise leaders in against the new franchise, while seven different Lightning players finished the season series versus Utah with at least three points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won his lone career start against the team, stopping all 25 shots he faced in the Jan. 26 game for a shutout, while Brandon Halverson made the other start, making 19 saves on 24 shots against.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Peter Millar Collection

The latest drop from your favorite Lightning collab is here, check out the newest collection of men's and women's polos and zips from Peter Millar. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 4 at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, November 6 at Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, November 8 vs. Washington Capitals