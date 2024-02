Nuts & Bolts: First of two-straight matinee matchups against the Islanders

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

When: Saturday, February 14 - 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 24 at New York Islanders

Sunday, February 25 at New Jersey Devils

Tuesday, February 27 at Philadelphia Flyers