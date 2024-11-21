Nuts & Bolts: Family trip closes in Columbus

Tampa Bay faces the Blue Jackets on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena

TBLatCBJ_112124_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 21 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning get their first crack at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the lone contest the teams will play at Nationwide Arena this season...The Lightning hold a 33-15-1 all-time record ver- sus Columbus, including 14-10-1 on the road...The Bolts won last season’s three-game series with a 2-1-0 record...The Blue Jackets won a Nov. 2 game 4-2 before Tampa Bay won 4-2 on Feb. 10 as well as 5-2 on April 9...Steven Stamkos led the Lightning in last year’s series, scoring 5-2—7, while Brandon Hagel (1-4—5) and Nikita Kucherov (0-5—5) each had five points...Stamkos (20-20—40 in 33 games) and Kucherov (13-27—40 in 27 games) are tied for the franchise lead in career scoring against Columbus...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-4-0 in his career against the Blue Jackets with a .928 save percentage and three shutouts...Vasilevskiy went 2-0-0 against Columbus in 2023-24, stop- ping 63 of 67 shots for a .940 save percentage...Matt Tomkins went 0-1-0, stopping 24 of 27 shots.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Goal Puck Auction
October goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Stars
Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals

News Feed

The Backcheck: Point starts and finishes a comeback win in Pittsburgh

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Penguins 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Penguins 2 - OT

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning hit the road to visit Penguins

A young cancer survivor's triumph at Coop's Catch

Lightning game versus Carolina Hurricanes rescheduled to January 7

Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Third Star of the Week

Lightning re-assign forward Gage Goncalves to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Vasy shines in 4-0 shutout victory over Devils

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 0

Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 0

Amy Hull honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Devils meet for the second time this season

'I have never seen anything like it': Ben Bishop knew Vasy was destined for greatness

The Backcheck: Bolts knock off Jets on Vasilevskiy's milestone night

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Jets 1

Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 300th career NHL win