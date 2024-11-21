Nuts & Bolts: Family trip closes in Columbus

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 21 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning get their first crack at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the lone contest the teams will play at Nationwide Arena this season...The Lightning hold a 33-15-1 all-time record ver- sus Columbus, including 14-10-1 on the road...The Bolts won last season’s three-game series with a 2-1-0 record...The Blue Jackets won a Nov. 2 game 4-2 before Tampa Bay won 4-2 on Feb. 10 as well as 5-2 on April 9...Steven Stamkos led the Lightning in last year’s series, scoring 5-2—7, while Brandon Hagel (1-4—5) and Nikita Kucherov (0-5—5) each had five points...Stamkos (20-20—40 in 33 games) and Kucherov (13-27—40 in 27 games) are tied for the franchise lead in career scoring against Columbus...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-4-0 in his career against the Blue Jackets with a .928 save percentage and three shutouts...Vasilevskiy went 2-0-0 against Columbus in 2023-24, stop- ping 63 of 67 shots for a .940 save percentage...Matt Tomkins went 0-1-0, stopping 24 of 27 shots.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Stars

Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals