Nuts & Bolts: Buffalo up next on the homestand

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: ESPN+

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres for the first time this season when the Sabres visit AMALIE Arena on Thursday...Tampa Bay will visit the Sabres on April 5 before Tampa Bay hosts the Sabres again on April 13...Tampa Bay is 51-50-16 all-time against Buffalo, including 1-1-2 during the 2023-24 season...Brandon Hagel led the Lightning in scoring against Buffalo last season, scoring 2-2—4 in four games...Nick Paul and Anthony Cirelli each had three points...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in career scoring against Buffalo, posting 23-25—48 in 52 games. Nikita Kucherov is second with 17-25—42 in 36 games...Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson went 1-0-1 in two starts against the Bruins last season whiile posting a .931 save percentage...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished 0-1-1 with an .877 save percentage in the other two games...Vasilevskiy leads all goalies in franchise history with a 12-2-3 record against Boston while posting a .918 save percentage, 2.22 goals against average and two shutouts in 17 starts...Johansson’s lone two starts with the Lightning against the Bruins came last season.

Item of the Game

St Patrick's Day Collection

Gear up for St. Patrick's Day with the latest from the Tampa Bay Lightning! Shop the full collection, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 8 vs. Boston Bruins

Tuesday, March 11 at Carolina Hurricanes

Thursday, March 13 at Philadelphia Flyers