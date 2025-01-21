Nuts & Bolts: Back to work against the Habs

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 21 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Center - Montreal, QC

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

The Road Ahead

Friday, January 24 at Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks