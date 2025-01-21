Nuts & Bolts: Back to work against the Habs

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, January 21 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Center - Montreal, QC
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
The Road Ahead
Friday, January 24 at Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks