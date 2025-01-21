Nuts & Bolts: Back to work against the Habs

Tampa Bay closes back-to-back Atlantic division matchups in Montreal

TBLatMTL_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 21 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Center - Montreal, QC
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2025 Gasparilla Collection
There's still time to gear up for the incoming pirate invasion, so check out the full Gasparilla-inspired collection, in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead
Friday, January 24 at Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Back in action at AMALIE Arena